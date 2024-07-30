News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PCB chairman Naqvi replaces Jay Shah as ACC president

PCB chairman Naqvi replaces Jay Shah as ACC president

Source: PTI
July 30, 2024 17:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jay Shah

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ACC/X

Pakistan Cricket Board's incumbent chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to become the next president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) later this year as per its rotation policy.

The matter of the president's post was discussed at a recent ACC meeting with Naqvi in line to become the next head.

“When the ACC meets later this year, it will confirm that Naqvi will be the next president for a two-year term,” a source said.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah is the incumbent ACC president, having got one-year extension in January this year for a third consecutive term.

 

“When Shah steps down the PCB chief will take over,” the source added.

The ACC has recently awarded the hosting rights of the Asia Cup 2025 to India as the tournament will be held in T20 format and the 2027 edition in ODI format to Bangladesh.

This implies that two major events are scheduled in 2025 — the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February-March followed by the Asia Cup — which will serve as a precursor to the T20 World Cup 2026.

The two events are again likely to ignite discussions and speculations on whether India would travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, or whether Pakistan will travel to India for the Asia Cup.

Pakistan travelled to India last year for the ODI World Cup after visiting the country 2011 for the ODI World Cup and in 2016 for the T20 World Cup.

India has not visited Pakistan since 2008 when they last toured for the 50-overs Asia Cup.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympics: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot win mixed team bronze
Olympics: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot win mixed team bronze
Manu Bhaker Creates History In Paris
Manu Bhaker Creates History In Paris
Look Who Surprised Sindhu In Paris!
Look Who Surprised Sindhu In Paris!
MCD seals basement coaching centres in Preet Vihar
MCD seals basement coaching centres in Preet Vihar
93 killed, hundreds trapped in Kerala landslides
93 killed, hundreds trapped in Kerala landslides
Trap shooter Prithviraj finishes 21st in qualification round
Trap shooter Prithviraj finishes 21st in qualification round
UP to award life imprisonment for unlawful conversion
UP to award life imprisonment for unlawful conversion

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Can Waqar Younis revive Pakistan cricket's fortunes?

Can Waqar Younis revive Pakistan cricket's fortunes?

PM Modi congratulates Manu-Sarabjot

PM Modi congratulates Manu-Sarabjot

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances