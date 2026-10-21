PCB blocks Pakistan veterans from playing in India

Why the Pakistan Cricket Board has barred its over-50s team from participating in the International Masters Cricket World Cup in India next January, amidst ongoing political tensions.

IMAGE: Pakistan's over-50s cricket team won the last edition of the International Masters Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka. Photograph: PCB/X

Key Points The Pakistan Cricket Board has declined its over-50s team's request to play in the International Masters Cricket World Cup in India next January.

Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the PCB, informed the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association that they are not permitted to play in India.

The PVCA had sought permission after organisers assured visas and high-level security for the team.

This decision follows the Pakistan Hockey Federation's recent refusal to travel to India for the Asian Champions Trophy.

Strained relations mean Pakistan and India only play cricket in multi-nation events at neutral venues.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has declined a request from the over-50s team to participate in the International Masters Cricket World Cup being hosted by India in January next year.

Pakistan's Withdrawal From World Cup

Pakistan won the last edition of the tournament held in Sri Lanka last year, but this time the board has informed the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association that they are not permitted to travel and play in India.

"We have informed the organisers about our withdrawal from the World Cup so that they can arrange for an alternate team," Fawad Ijaz, who heads the PVCA, said on Wednesday.

Ijaz said that the organisers and host nation had assured the PVCA of granting its team visas and providing high-level security, after which it had sought permission from the PCB and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior to participate.

Ijaz revealed that Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the PCB, informed them they are not permitted to play in India.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation had also recently refused to travel to India to play in the Asian Champions Trophy and was replaced by Bangladesh.

Pakistan and India, due to strained relations, play cricket against each other only in multi-nation events and at neutral venues.