HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PCB bans media access to stadiums ahead of Champions Trophy

PCB bans media access to stadiums ahead of Champions Trophy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2025 20:34 IST

x

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday restricted the entry and movement of the mainstream and digital media at its stadiums in Karachi and Lahore which are under construction ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

IMAGE: The media will now only be allowed to visit stadiums on a fixed day during the week when they can tour the venue. Photograph: PCB/X

The PCB is in a scramble to complete the renovation work of the stadiums ahead of next month's Champions Trophy.

The media will now only be allowed to visit stadiums on a fixed day during the week when they can tour the venue and make videos in the presence of PCB media representatives.

 

"It has become irritating for us the way some people are constantly going to the stadiums without permission and filming or talking about minor issues of construction work and presenting their views on preparations for the mega event," an insider in the board said.

He said the decision to restrict the entry and movement of media at the stadiums was taken because "these conflicting reports are being picked up by the international media" and giving an impression that the country is not ready to host the Champions Trophy.

The National Stadium in Karachi is scheduled to play host to the opening match of the tournament between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan scrambles to ready stadium for Champions Trophy
Pakistan scrambles to ready stadium for Champions Trophy
PCB make change to indicate Champions Trophy readiness
PCB make change to indicate Champions Trophy readiness
PCB says Champions Trophy going nowhere
PCB says Champions Trophy going nowhere
Will Rohit attend Champions Trophy opening ceremony in Pakistan?
Will Rohit attend Champions Trophy opening ceremony in Pakistan?
Five seamers in New Zealand's Champions Trophy squad
Five seamers in New Zealand's Champions Trophy squad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Japanese Beauty Secrets

webstory image 2

5 Cleanest Countries In The World

webstory image 3

6 Nourishing Snacks To Pair With Chai

VIDEOS

Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials arrive at Saif's residence after attack by intruder2:13

Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials arrive at Saif's...

Saif Ali Khan's doctor shares spine-chilling details on attack0:56

Saif Ali Khan's doctor shares spine-chilling details on...

Sara, Ibrahim visit father Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital0:57

Sara, Ibrahim visit father Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD