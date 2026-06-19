PBKS pacer Vyshak on what makes Shreyas a standout captain

Pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak who played under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy at Punjab Kings in the IPL, said that the skipper is understanding of young players and knows how to handle his team with maturity.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer is a mature captain who knows how to manage players, especially uncapped players. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer's maiden audition as India's full-time T20 skipper will take place in England next month, and his Punjab Kings teammate Vyshak Vijaykumar said the Mumbai cricketer's exceptional man- management skills will stand him in good stead.

Iyer was given the reins of the T20 squad after the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel decided to move on from Suryakumar Yadav earlier this month.

"I think the way he treats everybody equally, that is the biggest thing because youngsters will be, obviously, under a lot of pressure. So, the way you handle them, speak to them, makes a lot of difference," Vyshak told PTI.

"The IPL is a tough competition, and, you know, Indian players are the ones who are going to win the tournament for you. So, the way he handled all the Indian players, uncapped players, was calming and a lot of learnings (from it) for me and everyone, and it makes him a good leader," he added.

'He has an aura when he enters the field'

Vyshak, who joined PBKS ahead of IPL 2025, has played two seasons under Iyer, seeing from close quarters the evolution of him as a leader and batter.

"From the first time that I have seen him in 2025, he has matured so much as a captain and player. Every day he is bringing new things on the table and every day he is eagerly wanting to try it out.

"He has this fire and aura that he carries every time he goes into the field, as he wants to win it no matter what and the way he handles himself and the way he handles everybody in the team, it's such a pleasure," he said.

The Karnataka pacer, who played 10 matches this season, said Iyer gave him ample opportunity to prove his mettle.

"I've always told myself that every time I play, I want to improve at least 1%. Every time I go to practice, I want to improve 1%. So, that has been the motto for me. That is what has been keeping me up on my toes every time.

"Every day I wake up and then tell myself that I want to go and improve myself. And this year (IPL) was a very good opportunity for me because you know, last year I could not play as much.

"But now I feel very happy that I got more opportunities and I could showcase more of my bowling skills. Obviously, with Shreyas being there, he has guided me so much and he has always given me the confidence saying no matter what, don't worry, just back yourself and we are there to back you," he explained.

Vyshak confident against big-hitting batters

IMAGE: Viijaykumar Vyshak took 9 wickets in 10 matches at IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

The IPL 2026 saw teams posting and chasing 200-plus totals with ease, often reducing the bowlers to spectators.

Vyshak himself was part of a couple of such contests, and did it have a scarring effect on him?

"I look at that as a very good challenge because you know, when somebody is going hard at you, that is when you have to get your A game and if you do well in that situation, there is nothing like it. People are going to recognise you and then that will give you a lot of confidence.

"So, I wouldn't say there need not be some change (to playing conditions) but I just feel it is something to do with your own confidence. If you are confident enough to do what you are supposed to do, I think any challenge is just a challenge for you and nothing more," he said.

Vyshak has added variations to his arsenal

Now, Vyshak will have to prepare himself for the long domestic season, dominated by two important red-ball tournaments -- Duleep and Ranji Trophy. Did he have enough time to hone his red-ball skills in the last few months, and if not, how is he planning to bridge that gap?

"Honestly, there was not much time to work on the red ball game. But yeah, after this (Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20), we will have league matches and Dr. (Capt) K. Thimmappaiah Memorial Tournament (Karnataka four-day red-ball tournament.

"So, I will have time to work on my red ball game. So for now, the focus is on white ball, how to win the championship for Mysuru," he said.

The right-arm quick also wanted to add some more variations to an already-rich arsenal to stay ahead of the batters.

"I just came back from the IPL and there was very little break. So, I am just trying to get back, say a week or 10 days of break after IPL.

"So now, I just wanted to get back my rhythm. So, that is what I have been working on. And obviously after this, there is a lot of time to improve. "If there is something that I really want to do, obviously I want to improve and, you know, get another variation," he said.

But for the time being, Vyshak will be leading Mysuru Warriors in the KSCA T20, and he is looking forward to the opportunity to lead a side.

"It's a great opportunity for me because this is where my cricket journey started with (erstwhile) KPL and Maharaja Trophy. I have learnt a lot from Shreyas. So, I want to communicate the same way he communicated to us at PBKS. Of course, all the IPL teams too will be watching this competition very closely.

"So, if you do well, there's a lot of confidence that you carry and it should help me grow as a cricketer and individually as well," he signed off.