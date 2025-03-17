Pay cut for players after Pakistan suffers huge loss in CT

IMAGE: Pakistan's players celebrate a wicket during the Champions Trophy. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

As hosts, Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan endured a nightmarish Champions Trophy 2025, finishing bottom of Group A with just one point courtesy of a washout against Bangladesh.

It was a massive setback for Pakistan as they faced an early exit in the first ICC event they hosted after nearly three decades.

Adding to their woes, the Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly suffered an 85 per cent loss after spending Rs 869 crore (approximately $58 million) for hosting the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan had spent Rs 869 crore to upgrade their three Champions Trophy venues in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi apart from investing around Rs 347 crores on tournament preparations. The cost of upgradation of the stadiums turned out to be 50 percent more than the budget estimates.

PCB is said to have received Rs 50.3 crores ($6 million) as the hosting fee. The earnings were negligible as far as ticket sales and sponsorships were concerned, adding to the PCB's already poor financial position.

The staggering loss has forced the governing body to adopt belt-tightening measures and devise a strategy to wade through this difficult phase.

According to reports, the PCB has decided to lower the match fees for the national T20 championship by 90 percent and cut salaries of the reserve players by 87.5 percent.

Moreover, the arrangement of five-star hotels for the players has been withdrawn, and they will be housed in budget hotels.

'The PCB had recently reduced match fees from Rs 40,000 to Rs 10,000 without any official announcement...however, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi intervened, rejecting the decision and directing the board's domestic cricket department to reassess the matter,' said a report in Pakistan daily Dawn.

The ICC Champions Trophy 205 was held in a 'hybrid model' after India refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns.

Pakistan played only one game at home, against New Zealand at the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore, which they lost by 60 runs. Then they travelled to Dubai to face India, and lost the match by six wickets. Their final group game, against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, was abandoned due to rain.

In fact, rain has played quite a part in the tournament, with as many as three games in Pakistan abandoned due to wet conditions.