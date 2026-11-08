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Patidar ruled out, Rinku named India A vice-captain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi November 08, 2026 12:39 IST 3 Minutes Read

Ayush Badoni steps into the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup, replacing an injured Rajat Patidar, while Rinku Singh takes on the crucial role of vice-captain for the upcoming tournament in Doha, Qatar.

Rinku Singh

IMAGE: Rinku Singh has been named vice-captain of India A for the Rising Stars Asia Cup. Photograph: Rinku Singh/Instagram

Key Points

  • Ayush Badoni on Sunday replaced middle-order batter Rajat Patidar in the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup.
  • Rajat Patidar was withdrawn from the squad after failing to fully recover from existing injuries.
  • Rinku Singh has been named vice-captain for the eight-team tournament.
  • The Rising Stars Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29.
  • India A will open their campaign against Nepal A on November 20, followed by matches against Pakistan A on November 22 and the United Arab Emirates A on November 24.

Ayush Badoni on Sunday replaced middle-order batter Rajat Patidar in the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup after the latter failed to fully recover from his existing injuries. In another development, Rinku Singh has been named vice-captain for the eight-team tournament.

Squad Changes And Key Appointments

"Rajat Patidar has communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries," the BCCI said in a statement. "Accordingly, he has been withdrawn from the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup. The Men's Selection Committee has named Rinku Singh as vice-captain, while Ayush Badoni has been added to the squad in Patidar's place."

 

Tournament Schedule And Groupings

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29.

The A teams of India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal are placed in Group B, while Group A consists of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

India A will open their campaign against Nepal A on November 20 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan A on November 22 and the United Arab Emirates A on November 24.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, to be played on November 26 and 27, with the final scheduled for November 29.

Updated India A Squad

India A's updated squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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