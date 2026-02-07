HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Patiala joy as Vihaan Malhotra wins U19 World Cup

February 07, 2026 01:04 IST

Vihaan Malhotra’s family celebrated in Patiala after the young cricketer helped India defeat England by 100 runs to win the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Harare.

India Under-19 cricket team player Vihaan Malhotra's mother Poonam Malhotra

IMAGE: India Under-19 cricket team player Vihaan Malhotra's mother Poonam Malhotra. Photograph: ANI/X

The family of cricketer Vihaan Malhotra celebrated in his hometown Patiala after India beat England by 100 runs to win the Under-19 World Cup in Harare on Friday.

Vihaan chipped in with a 36-ball 30 in the match.

Key Points

  • Vihaan Malhotra’s family celebrated in Patiala after India’s 100-run win over England in the U19 World Cup final.
  • Vihaan contributed 30 off 36 balls in the final.
  • His mother Poonam Malhotra said the family was overwhelmed with emotion after the triumph.

His mother Poonam Malhotra said in Patiala: "It is a very big day for us. We couldn't control our emotions.

 

"The team worked hard for this day, and it finally bore fruit. We are very happy," she told PTI Videos.

Family planning grand welcome for Vihaan

She said the family is planning a grand welcome for Vihaan.

Indian 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashed a ferocious batting masterclass in the Under-19 World Cup final against England on Friday, smashing a record-breaking 175 off just 80 balls as India claimed their sixth title with a 100-run victory.

The teenage sensation's explosive knock at Harare Sports Club, featuring an eye-watering 15 fours and 15 sixes, propelled India to 411-9 in 50 overs after they won the toss and elected to bat first.

Suryavanshi's innings shattered the previous record for the highest individual score in the tournament final, surpassing compatriot Unmukt Chand's unbeaten 111 against Australia in 2012.

Vihaan's father Manoj Malhotra said winning World Cup was his son's dream.

"He always remains calm and we tell him to give it his best shot," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
