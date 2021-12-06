Patel gifts 'Perfect 10' ball to MCA for upcoming museum at Wankhede

IMAGE: New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel presents Mumbai Cricket Association president Dr Vijay Patil with his Test jersey and the ball with which he claimed all 10 wickets in an innings during the second Test match at Wankhede. Photographs: MCA

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who took all 10 wickets in an innings during the second and final Test against India in Mumbai, gifted the 'Perfect 10' ball to the Mumbai Cricket Association for their upcoming museum.

The 33-year-old Patel, who had migrated to New Zealand from Mumbai with his parents back in 1996, ended the Indian first innings with figures of 47.5-12-119-10 to equal England great Jim Laker and Indian legend Anil Kumble, who had earlier achieved the rarest of rare feat in Test cricket of taking all 10 wickets in an innings.

IMAGE: The scorecard of India's first innings during which Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 wickets in an innings.

"Honestly, it's surreal and to be able to do that in my career is pretty special. The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai," Patel said after his feat.



Patel, who was born in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, was felicitated by MCA president Dr Vijay Patil for his stupendous feat at the Wankhede stadium.



MCA presented Patel with the official scorecard of the match and a special memento.