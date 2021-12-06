News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Patel gifts 'Perfect 10' ball to MCA for upcoming museum at Wankhede

Patel gifts 'Perfect 10' ball to MCA for upcoming museum at Wankhede

December 06, 2021 14:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel presents Mumbai Cricket Association president Dr Vijay Patil with his Test jersey and the ball with which he claimed all 10 wickets in an innings during the second Test match at Wankhede. Photographs: MCA

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who took all 10 wickets in an innings during the second and final Test against India in Mumbai, gifted the 'Perfect 10' ball to the Mumbai Cricket Association for their upcoming museum.

 

The 33-year-old Patel, who had migrated to New Zealand from Mumbai with his parents back in 1996, ended the Indian first innings with figures of 47.5-12-119-10 to equal England great Jim Laker and Indian legend Anil Kumble, who had earlier achieved the rarest of rare feat in Test cricket of taking all 10 wickets in an innings.

IMAGE: The scorecard of India's first innings during which Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 wickets in an innings.

"Honestly, it's surreal and to be able to do that in my career is pretty special. The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai," Patel said after his feat.

Patel, who was born in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, was felicitated by MCA president Dr Vijay Patil for his stupendous feat at the Wankhede stadium.

MCA presented Patel with the official scorecard of the match and a special memento.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Ajaz third bowler to claim 10 wickets in an inns
PIX: Ajaz third bowler to claim 10 wickets in an inns
What spurred Patel to 'Perfect 10' at Wankhede
What spurred Patel to 'Perfect 10' at Wankhede
Bit of destiny involved in Ajaz Patel's 10-for: Ashwin
Bit of destiny involved in Ajaz Patel's 10-for: Ashwin
Karan Strikes! Over to Kangana
Karan Strikes! Over to Kangana
India-Russia discuss aggression along northern border
India-Russia discuss aggression along northern border
Repeal Places of Worship Act for UP temple: BJP MP
Repeal Places of Worship Act for UP temple: BJP MP
AFSPA should be repealed, demands BJP's ally
AFSPA should be repealed, demands BJP's ally

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

The stars aligned for me to do it in Mumbai: Ajaz

The stars aligned for me to do it in Mumbai: Ajaz

All about NZ's spin sensation Ajaz Patel

All about NZ's spin sensation Ajaz Patel

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances