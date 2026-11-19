Former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy says Pat Cummins must refute Cameron Bancroft's claim that the entire team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering plot or risk damaging his credibility as captain.

IMAGE: Last week at a press conference, Pat Cummins dismissed former team-mate Usman Khawaja's claim in his book that the entire team knew about the ball-tampering plot as "complete and utter nonsense. Photograph: Jeremy Piper/Reutera

Key Points Ian Healy states Pat Cummins' captaincy will 'struggle' unless he refutes Cameron Bancroft's ball-tampering claims.

Bancroft recently reiterated that the entire Australian team knew about the 2018 'sandpapergate' conspiracy.

Healy believes Cricket Australia orchestrated a cover-up during the initial investigation due to panic and chaos.

Healy suggests former coach Darren Lehmann should now tell his side of the story.

Despite the controversy, Healy does not believe Cummins needs to step down as captain, but acknowledges he might choose to.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy has said Pat Cummins will struggle to lead the Test side unless he clearly refutes Cameron Bancroft's claim that the entire team knew about the ball-tampering plan in Cape Town in 2018. Bancroft, one of the central figures of the 2018 'sandpapergate' scandal, on Tuesday asserted that the entire team knew about the conspiracy but he ended up taking "the bullet" for everyone. That was after Cummins dismissed former team-mate Usman Khawaja's claim in his book that the entire team knew about the ball-tampering plot as "complete and utter nonsense."

Healy's Assessment of Cummins' Leadership

Weighing in to the controversy, Healy said, "I would feel without refuting Cameron Bancroft's words again, he (Cummins) will struggle to captain the team. "You've had a big part of your credibility taken away with that press conference now that it's been proven to be not as complete as Pat made it out to be," he told SEN.

Asked if Cummins need to stand down as the Australian captain, Healy said, "No, he doesn't need to stand down. "And I don't want to get into another panic mode of what happened in 2018, it was panic, and they tried to do an investigation in no time, didn't talk to anyone, it was rubbish. It was a lack of quality and rubbish, and rushed, and panicked. "Now, I can't say whether he should stand down now. Will he stand down? That might be a different thing. He might stand down," said the 62-year-old, who played in 119 Tests and 168 ODIs between 1988 and 1999.

Call for Lehmann to Speak Out

Asked whether Darren Lehmann, the Australia coach in that infamous Test, should tell his side of the story, Healy said, "If he's going to do it, now's the time. But I think the dots have been joined there too. "It was an ugly underbelly with an average attitude, and he was in charge of it."

Cricket Australia's Alleged Cover-Up

Healy was unequivocal that Cricket Australia orchestrated a cover-up after the scandal came to light. "Yes, I think so...the panic and the chaos back here in Australia - they had no idea about it in South Africa - it was unbelievably emotional and led to a poor quality investigation which might have been covering up a motivation not to get everyone sacked."

He, however, said that there is no point to conduct a full reinvestigation on Sandpapergate by Cricket Australia. "No. I don't think there's any value in it. The dots are joining for us now. "So I'm saying no. It would be costly, it would be ugly, and continuing something that should have been better handled first time, but it could be wrapped up quite well without spending a whole lot of money, I reckon."