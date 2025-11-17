HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No surprises! Pat Cummins to lead SRH in IPL 2026

Source: PTI
November 17, 2025 20:04 IST

Cummins

IMAGE: In IPL 2025, inconsistencies in the middle phase saw Sunrisers Hyderabad fall out of playoff contention. Photograph: BCCI

Australia's premier fast bowler Pat Cummins was on Monday appointed as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for third consecutive IPL season.

SRH confirmed Cummins role as leader on its 'X' handle with his pictures without divulging details.

 

Cummins has officially been ruled out of the first Ashes Test in Perth due to his back injury but he is expected to be ready for the second match in Brisbane.

Steven Smith will captain Australia in the opening Test against England which begins on November 21. The second Test in Brisbane begins on December 4.

Cummins took over SRH's captaincy from South African Aiden Markram in 2024 after he was bought by the franchise for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore (Rs 205 million) in the 2024 IPL players auction following Australia's success in the World Test Championship and the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Cummins had earlier played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
