Pat Cummins joins calls for humane treatment of jailed Imran Khan

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has thrown his weight behind a campaign by former international captains, including Sunil Gavaskar, advocating for proper medical care and dignified treatment for jailed Pakistan legend Imran Khan.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins' tweet supporting campaign for Imran Khan. Photograph: Pat Cummins/X

Key Points Australian Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has publicly supported the campaign for jailed Pakistan legend Imran Khan to receive medical care and dignified treatment.

Imran Khan, 73, has been imprisoned in Rawalpindi since 2023 on corruption charges, which he denies as politically motivated.

Cummins is reportedly the first active cricketer to voice support, joining 21 former captains, including India's Sunil Gavaskar, who wrote to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Khan's sons have expressed fears for his safety, and Cummins emphasised the importance of family access and a court-ordered medical assessment.

Australia's Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins on Friday threw his weight behind the ongoing former international captains' campaign seeking medical care for jailed Pakistan legend Imran Khan and said he should be treated with dignity.

Calls for Dignified Treatment

The 73-year-old Imran has been jailed in Rawalpindi since 2023 after being convicted on corruption charges. He recently underwent a medical examination in Islamabad before being sent back to prison. His sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, have expressed fears about his safety, saying that attempts are being made to kill him. Cummins said his family should get access to Imran.

"Adding my support here to GC (Greg Chappell) and the other former international captains. I hope the court ordered medical assessment be allowed to run its course, and that family visits continue. I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves," Cummins posted on 'X' quoting a short clip of Chappell in which he is seen expressing his own concerns about Imran's well being.

Active Cricketer's Support

Cummins has become perhaps the first active cricketer to voice his support for Imran's medical care after 21 former captains, including India great Sunil Gavaskar, wrote a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, demanding humane treatment of the legendary former all-rounder.

A former Pakistan Prime Minister himself, Imran is an iconic name in the country's cricket history, having led the national team to its first and only ODI World Cup title back in 1992. He has denied any wrongdoing and described the action against him as politically motivated.