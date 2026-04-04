Pat Cummins seeks clearance from Cricket Australia for IPL participation

Sunrisers Hyderabad regular skipper Pat Cummins has flown back to Australia for a crucial back scan to determine his availability for the remainder of the IPL season.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins, who picked up a back injury ahead of the 2025-26 Ashes, was unavailable for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pat Cummins returns to Australia for a final back scan to ensure fitness for the second phase of the IPL.

Cummins has been recovering from a back injury since July 2025, limiting his cricket appearances.

Cricket Australia's medical team will assess Cummins and provide clearance for his IPL participation.

Cummins is expected to rejoin the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad on April 17 if he receives the green light.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins has flown back to Australia for a final scan on his injured back by Cricket Australia's medical team which will give clearance for his participation during the second phase of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

"Cummins, who has been out of action since July, 2025 with just one Ashes Test appearance in between, has left the team's camp at IPL 2026 and returned home to have a final scan on his injured back," according to a report in ESPN Cricinfo.

"Cummins left India at the end of SRH's last game, against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Thursday. He is expected to rejoin the squad on April 17 if cleared by CA," the report stated.

It must be mentioned that Cummins has been bowling at SRH nets which is part of the Return to Play protocol.

Cummins and Cricket Australia have always maintained that the pacer will be available during the second half of the tournament. In his absence, Ishan Kishan has been entrusted with the responsibility of captaincy.

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Cummins' recovery and IPL plans

A week before leaving Australia for India, Cummins had told the Business of Sports podcast, "I'm still recovering from a back injury, but it's good. I'm back bowling in the nets.

"The IPL is starting soon. I won't make the start of that, but it shouldn't be too long before I'm back out there playing. I'm back bowling. I'm bowling basically every third day at the moment.

"We've mapped out a plan to get me right by (the) middle of the tournament."

Eshan Malinga and David Payne have been performing the duties of overseas pacers for the SRH.

SRH will host Lucknow Super Giants at home on Sunday afternoon.

Also Read: Coach Vettori explains why SRH picked Ishan Kishan as stand-in skipper