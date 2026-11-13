'You Got to Move On': Cummins Won't Sue Khawaja over Sandpapergate claims

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has definitively stated he will not pursue legal action against former teammate Usman Khawaja, despite legal advice suggesting parts of Khawaja's autobiography detailing the 2018 ball-tampering scandal were 'probably defamatory'.

IMAGE: Australia captain Pat Cummins during the press conference on Friday following allegations by former player Usman Khawaja on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Photograph: Jeremy Piper/Reuters

Key Points Pat Cummins has confirmed he will not take legal action against Usman Khawaja over claims made in his autobiography Sabr regarding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Cummins acknowledged that he was advised some contents of Khawaja's book were 'probably defamatory' but emphasised the need to 'move on' from the eight-year-old controversy.

The Australian skipper suggested the controversy had been 'sitting heavy' on Khawaja for a while, implying Khawaja might have known more than others at the time.

The 2018 'Sandpapergate' scandal led to one-year bans for then-captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, with Cameron Bancroft also receiving sanctions.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins said he would not take legal action against former teammate Usman Khawaja following his revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the tour to South Africa, saying that one has to "move on".

Cummins held a press conference in Sydney on Friday, addressing Khawaja's claims about the Sandpapergate of 2018.

His autobiography titled Sabr has brought back the old wounds of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the South Africa tour, as a part of which then-captain and vice-captain Steve Smith and David Warner received one-year competitive cricket bans, while Cameron Bancroft was also handed sanctions.

Addressing Defamatory Claims

Speaking during the presser, Cummins acknowledged that he was advised that some contents of Khawaja's book were "probably defamatory", but he would not be proceeding with the legal action route.

"I did get advised this week that some of the things that have been said are probably defamatory; I would not be doing that. You got to move on. It has been eight years. Keep saying we are moving on, we are moving on. You got to draw the line at some point. I would not be doing that (taking legal action against Usman)," he said.

Conversations with Khawaja

On if he had any conversations with Khawaja, Cummins said that he would not be getting into it and said that to him it seemed that the whole controversy was "sitting heavy" on Khawaja for a while.

"Personal conversations, I do not really want to go into it (what he has said to Usman). There is quite a bit to sift through there. I do not want to break confidence. I wanted to sift through what has been said. it looks like it has been sitting heavy on him for a while," he said.

"It sounds like he knew a lot more than others in the changeroom. We told them everything in that investigation, we were an open book. Maybe he never got over it," he added.