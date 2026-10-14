BCCI Selection Committee: Parthiv Patel Opts Out, Ojha Set to Stay

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has not applied for the BCCI senior selector's post from the West Zone, leaving Pragyan Ojha well placed to continue as chairman while Ramesh Powar emerges as a possible contender.



IMAGE: From the South Zone, Pragyan Ojha, the former left-arm spinner with 100 plus Test wickets, will stay Chairman of Selectors for the remainder of his tenure. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Parthiv Patel, widely tipped for the West Zone selector role, did not apply by the deadline, choosing to continue with Gujarat Titans and broadcasting.

Pragyan Ojha, the South Zone representative, is now set to continue as chairman of the senior men's selection committee.

Ramesh Powar and Sameer Dighe are emerging as potential contenders for the West Zone senior selector position.

The pool of prominent eligible candidates from the West Zone is limited, unless the BCCI extends the application deadline.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, widely tipped to replace Ajit Agarkar as the West Zone representative on the BCCI senior men's selection committee, has not applied for the position, paving the way for Pragyan Ojha to continue as chairman for the remainder of his tenure.

The deadline for applications to fill the West Zone vacancy ended on Wednesday, with Parthiv opting to stay away from the selection process. "Don't know if the BCCI would extend the deadline, but Parthiv had not applied till 5 pm on October 14. The situation could change if the deadline is extended or he changes his mind," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Ojha to Continue as Chairman

Ojha, the South Zone representative, is set to continue as chairman for the remainder of his term, with his higher number of Test appearances among the existing selectors strengthening his candidature.

New Contenders for West Zone

Ramesh Powar, who was widely expected to become chairman of the junior men's selection committee, could now emerge as a contender for the senior selector's position from the West Zone. Former India wicketkeeper Sameer Dighe is another name doing the rounds. Both Powar and Dighe had applied when selectors' positions were last advertised.

However, the pool of prominent eligible candidates from the West Zone appears limited, unless the BCCI decides to extend the deadline and allow Parthiv to apply. As things stand, Parthiv looks set to continue with the Gujarat Titans' coaching staff and his broadcasting commitments rather than take up a role on the senior selection committee.