Parthiv Patel Reveals How He Nearly Replaced Kohli As RCB Captain

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel has sensationally revealed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru had considered him for the captaincy ahead of the 2019 IPL season, a move that ultimately did not materialise due to coaching changes.

IMAGE: Parthiv Patel says Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten approached him about the role. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Parthiv Patel was asked to be ready for the RCB captaincy ahead of the 2019 IPL season, while Virat Kohli was still leading the team.

The plans for Patel's captaincy were reportedly derailed due to a change in the coaching staff, with Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten being replaced.

Moeen Ali, a former RCB player, corroborated Patel's claim, stating that Patel was "seriously considered" for the role due to his "brilliant cricketing brain."

Despite the consideration, Virat Kohli continued as RCB captain through the 2019 season and eventually stepped down after the 2021 IPL.

RCB secured their first IPL title in 2025 under Rajat Patidar's captaincy, successfully defending it in 2026.

Parthiv Patel has revealed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru had considered him for the captaincy ahead of the 2019 IPL season, when Virat Kohli was still leading the franchise.

Kohli has delivered several match-winning performances for RCB and led the franchise from 2013 to 2021. However, despite his long association with the team, his first IPL title came in 2025, when RCB lifted the trophy under Rajat Patidar's captaincy.

The Bengaluru franchise then successfully defended its title in 2026.

Captaincy Plans Derailed

The former India wicketkeeper-batter said he was asked to be ready for the role, but a change in the coaching staff derailed those plans. Kohli continued as captain, while Parthiv did not play a single match that season.

The revelation came during an interaction on Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel, where Chopra asked Patel directly, "Were you offered the RCB captaincy?"

"I have never talked about this, but Moeen Ali mentioned it in an interview. The fact is that I was told, 'Be ready, we are thinking about this for next year.' But the next year, the two people who offered it to me (Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten) were replaced, new coaches came in, and I didn't get to play a single match that entire season," said Parthiv.

Moeen Ali's Confirmation

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who was part of RCB's squad during his IPL career, had previously claimed that the franchise was considering replacing Kohli as captain in 2019, with Parthiv being lined up as his successor.

"Yes, I think he was. I'm quite sure he was. In the final year when Gary Kirsten was there, after the first year, I believe Parthiv was in line to become captain. He had a brilliant cricketing brain," Moeen said on Sports Tak.

"That was the talk at the time. I don't know what happened or why it didn't materialise, but I'm sure he was seriously considered for the role," he added.

The proposed change, however, never materialised, and Kohli continued as RCB captain throughout the 2019 season and for the next two years.

He eventually stepped down after the 2021 IPL, bringing an end to his nine-year stint as skipper, as he looked to manage his workload.