Parthiv Patel: India chose emotion over logic with Sooryavanshi call

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's selection over Sanju Samson was an emotional decision, questioning why the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament continues to miss out.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has flattered to decieve with poor scores in the three outings against England in the ongoing T20I series. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Chiming in on the debate over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the Indian T20 team at the expense of Sanju Samson, former player Parthiv Patel says accommodating the prodigal teenager can only be termed an emotional call.

Key Points Parthiv Patel questioned why Samson continues to be the player who misses out despite winning Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup.

Patel said Samson's latest omission is difficult to justify.

Sooryavanshi has scored 14, 13 and 15 in his first three T20Is against England.

Speaking on JioStar, Patel also acknowledged that in the past, Samson was dropped for his own inconsistency but right now, his omission is inexplicable.



'Why is it always Sanju Samson who misses out? If you look at Sanju Samson's career over the last 11-12 years, the one question that has always followed him is consistency,' Patel said.

'Either the player who isn't scoring quickly enough gets left out, or the one who has been inconsistent. You can't make decisions based on both emotion and logic. So emotionally, yes, it was the right call to give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a chance.

'But if you go purely by logic, then why has Sanju Samson been left out? So, I think this decision was taken emotionally,' he added.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi was picked after Samson, who was player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup this year, failed to score in three consecutive games. However, the teen has only made contributions of 14, 13 and 15 and has had no impact in the series.

India have conceded the series 0-3 to England with the fifth and final match scheduled for Saturday.

Patel said there is always a perception that the player left out is the better option.

'This is just how we are. Whenever someone isn't in the team, we automatically feel they're the one who would have done a better job. At the last T20 World Cup, Shreyas Iyer wasn't there, and everyone kept asking, 'Why isn't Shreyas Iyer in the team?'

'Now that he's back, people are saying Rajat Patidar should be in the side,' he said.