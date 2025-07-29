HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Patel Lauds India's Grit, Questions England's Spirit-of-Cricket Claims

Patel Lauds India's Grit, Questions England's Spirit-of-Cricket Claims

By REDIFF CRICKET
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 29, 2025 15:54 IST

x

'If Ben Duckett had been batting on 90 in the same situation and the opposition offered a handshake, would England have accepted it?'

Left-handers Jadeja and Sundar put on a 203 run partnership to help India salvage a draw on Day 5 of the 4th Test at Old Trafford in Manchester

IMAGE: Left-handers Jadeja and Sundar put on a 203 run partnership to help India salvage a draw on Day 5 of the 4th Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes that India put up a commendable performance in the fourth Test, despite the challenges they faced early in the match. While reflecting on the team's overall showing, Parthiv felt there wasn't much he would look to change, barring a particular phase during England's first innings.

'Looking at the way India played this Test match, there's not much I would change -- but if you ask what could have been done better, I'd say the phase on Day 2 when England batted,' JioHotstar expert Patel said.

 

'During that period, India's bowling lacked consistency and was a bit wayward on both sides of the wicket. That's where some correction was possible,' he pointed out.

England's first-innings score of 669 left India with a mountain to climb.

'Otherwise, this has been a very good Test match for India, especially considering how things unfolded after the toss,' he noted.

'Almost everything seemed to go against India -- when India went in to bat, the clouds were overhead; when England came out to bat, the sun was shining bright,' he observed.

'Still, the way India fought back, there's a lot of confidence to take into the 5th Test.' he added.

On the final day, Ravindra Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 107, and Washington Sundar calmly brought up his maiden century with 101 not out. The duo's unbroken 203-run stand helped India save the match and keep the series alive going into the final Test.

Speaking on the handshake controversy that erupted during the fourth Test between India and England, he questioned 'If Ben Duckett had been batting on 90 in the same situation and the opposition offered a handshake, would England have accepted it?'

In the final moments of Day 5, drama unfolded after India fought to keep the series alive courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's (107*) and Washington Sundar's (101*) gritty 203-run unbeaten partnership.

With the draw in sight, England captain Ben Stokes went to the Indian pair to offer his hand to signal the end of the contest. With Jadeja on 89 and Sundar on 80, the southpaws refused to accept it and opted to chase their centuries.

Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja exchange words when the latter refused to shake hands and accept the England captain's offer for a draw. The match was drawn once Jadeja and Washington Sundar completed their Test tons. 

IMAGE: Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja exchange words when the latter refused to shake hands and accept the England captain's offer for a draw. The match was drawn once Jadeja and Washington Sundar completed their Test tons.. Photograph: Screengrab/X

The exchange was shown on live television, with Stokes taunting Jadeja if he will score his century against Harry Brook, not even a part-time bowler for his team.

Even opener Zak Crawley chimed in with some banter, saying that Jadeja should have played faster if he wanted his century.

'England did things their own way. Their effort was clear -- they wanted to bowl India out and win the game. But when they realised that wasn't possible, they put their weapons down and acknowledged that India had played very well,' he added.

'At the same time, India did what they wanted to do in their own way -- two players worked really hard, batted brilliantly, and both deserved to score centuries,' he said.

However, Patel raised a thought-provoking question about how England might have responded in a reversed scenario.

'The only question I have is this: if Ben Duckett had been batting on 90 in the same situation and the opposition offered a handshake, would England have accepted it? I am very curious to know this, especially with so many talking about the 'spirit of the game',' he said.

The former India wicketkeeper believes the game still had some cricket left in it and that India had earned the right to continue batting.

'In my opinion, the game should have continued till the end of the day, even if the Indian batters completed their centuries. If 15 overs were still left, India should have batted because they worked extremely hard. Before lunch on Day 4, when two wickets fell, it looked like India could lose the Test on Day 5. But from that point to batting through 143 overs is an incredible effort,' he pointed out.

'So, I believe what India did was absolutely right -- though personally, I feel they could have batted a bit more,' he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Steyn Questions Jadeja, Sundar's Milestone Chase
Steyn Questions Jadeja, Sundar's Milestone Chase
4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
'Everybody Has Understood Jadeja's Value'
'Everybody Has Understood Jadeja's Value'
'One final push to make our country proud'
'One final push to make our country proud'
'A star is born'
'A star is born'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Nag Panchami: The Good Guys & Bad Guys Among Snakes

webstory image 2

7 Countries With The Most Universities: India No 1

webstory image 3

Deepika, Zoya Among 90 Women Bringing Change

VIDEOS

First reaction of victim's daughter after 3 Pahalgam terrorists killed0:36

First reaction of victim's daughter after 3 Pahalgam...

'All 3 Pahalgam attackers killed': HM gives Op Mahadev details5:40

'All 3 Pahalgam attackers killed': HM gives Op Mahadev...

Heavy rain triggers waterlogging in Patna1:04

Heavy rain triggers waterlogging in Patna

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD