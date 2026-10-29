Ranji Trophy: Parth Bhut's Eight-Wicket Haul Helps Saurashtra Rout Assam

Parth Bhut's sensational eight-wicket performance spearheaded Saurashtra's dominant innings-and-12-run victory against Assam in the Ranji Trophy, propelling them to second place in Elite Group B, while Karnataka also registered a significant win.

IMAGE: Parth Bhut celebrates with his team-mates after taking a wicket during the Ranji Trophy match against Assam. Photograph: Saurashtra Cricket Association/Instagram

Key Points Parth Bhut claimed a splendid eight-wicket haul (8/17) to lead Saurashtra to an innings-and-12-run victory over Assam.

Saurashtra's dominant win earned them a bonus point, moving them to second spot in the Elite Group B points table.

Karnataka also secured a massive innings-and-116-run victory against Tripura, with Shreyas Gopal taking five wickets.

Punjab's match against Hyderabad ended in a draw, with Punjab earning three points based on their first-innings lead.

Parth Bhut claimed a splendid eight-wicket haul as Saurashtra completed a dominant innings-and-12-run victory over Assam in Rajkot on Thursday to move to second spot in the Elite Group B points table in the Ranji Trophy.

Having reduced Assam to 65/7 on the third evening, with Bhut taking six wickets for seven runs, the outcome was all but sealed in favour of the hosts.

Saurashtra's Dominant Performance

The left-arm orthodox spinner returned magnificent figures of 18-10-17-8 as Assam were bowled out for a mere 94 after conceding a lead of 106 runs in the first innings.

Assam had made 281 in their first innings, to which Saurashtra replied with 387. With Assam being shot out for 94, Saurashtra secured a victory with a bonus point.

Sibsankar Roy, resuming on 32, failed to add any runs to his total and was dismissed by Bhut on the final day.

It was the first victory for Saurashtra in the season having played two draws earlier.

Other Ranji Trophy Results

Karnataka also recorded a massive innings-and-116-run victory over lowly Tripura on Thursday to add seven points to their tally.

Tripura were bowled out for another modest score of 180 in their second innings after making 194 in the first essay. Hosts Karnataka had replied with a huge 490 for nine declared.

Resuming at 98 for three on the final day, Tripura offered little resistance as Shreyas Gopal led Karnataka's charge with a five-wicket haul.

Gopal returned 5/36, while Manvanth Kumar (2/42) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/31) also chipped in for Karnataka.

Sridam Paul made a valiant 50 (81 balls; 2 fours, 3 sixes) and Mandeep Singh remained unbeaten on 20 off 84 balls.

Punjab, meanwhile, declared their second innings after resuming at 57 for no loss as their clash against hosts Hyderabad ended in a draw. Punjab earned three points on the basis of their first-innings lead of 51 runs.

Brief Scores Summary

At Rajkot: Assam 281 and 94 in 44 overs (Sibsankar Roy 32; Parth Bhut 8/17) lost to Saurashtra 387 by an innings and 12 runs. Points: Saurashtra 7, Assam 0.

At Mysuru: Tripura 194 and 180 in 78.1 overs (Sridam Paul 50; Shreyas Gopal 5/36) lost to Karnataka 490/9 declared by an innings and 116 runs. Points: Karnataka 7, Tripura 0.

At Secunderabad: Punjab 431 all out and 240/6 declared in 78 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 68, Uday Saharan 55 not out; Rakshan Readdi 2/16) drew with Hyderabad 380. Points: Punjab 3, Hyderabad 1.