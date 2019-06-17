Parents happy with Pandya's showing in World Cup

June 17, 2019 16:31 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with his mom Nalini. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

All-rounder Hardik Pandya's parents have expressed happiness over his performance in India's match against Pakistan on Sunday in the ongoing ICC World Cup.



Pandya scored 26 and took two crucial wickets to help India win the rain-curtailed match at Manchester in England by 89 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Prior to it, Hardik had smashed a quick-fire 48 off 27 balls against Australia last week which was also won by India.



His Vadodara-based parents along with 15 other family members watched the India-Pakistan match on TV at their residence in Vadodara on Sunday and they all erupted in joy after Team India's emphatic win.



"We are happy that our son played with controlled aggression to help India win the match. I always knew he had the potential to be a good cricketer and he proved it. I feel he has a great role to play in future for the Indian team," the all-rounder's father Himanshu said.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with his father Himanshu. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

He said the runs scored and the wickets taken by his 25-year-old son are "the best moments of his life".



"I am very happy to see Hardik cementing his spot in the Indian side on the back of some brilliant performances," he said.



Himanshu Pandya and his wife shifted to Gujarat's Vadodara city from Surat some years back to facilitate better training facilities for their two sons -- Hardik and Krunal, who has also played for India in T20 Internationals.



Hardik's mother Nalini Pandya was also overjoyed at his transition to the international platform.



"He has reached there only because of his passion. I have no words to express my happiness," she said.