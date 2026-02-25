Ranji Trophy: Dogra To Be Fined 50% Of Match Fee For Headbutting Karnataka Fielder

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Skipper Paras Dogra will likely be fined 50 percent of his match fees for headbutting Karnataka's substitute fielder K V Aneesh. Photograph: Screengrab via X

Jammu and Kashmir Skipper Paras Dogra is all set to be fined 50 percent of his match fee for intentionally headbutting Karnataka's substitute fielder K V Aneesh during an ill-tempered second day of the Ranji Trophy final in Hubballi on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

While the official announcement from BCCI Match Referee Narayanan Kutty will come after the end of the game, physical handling of an opposition player obviously leads to sanctions and match bans.

How the incident unfolded

Dogra, who retired hurt on 9 on the opening day, came back on the second day at the fall of J&K's third wicket.

Prasidh Krishna, who was in the midst of a fiery spell, welcomed the 41-year-old veteran with a barrage of short balls and some chirping from the close-in fielders, including Aneesh who was stationed at silly point.

In the 101st over of the innings, Dogra awkwardly fended at a fast rising delivery from Prasidh as he was literally squared up. The ball flew through the vacant third slip region for a boundary.

Dogra, after drawing Umpires Rohan Pandit and Ulhas Gandhe's attention, rushed towards Aneesh and gently headbutted him.

An animated Mayank Agarwal ran from his position and got into an argument after which an unhappy Karnataka Captain Devdutt Padikkal was seen talking to the umpires.

While the content of Aneesh's alleged sledging wasn't known, Dogra sought to downplay the incident by stating that it was something that happened in the 'heat of the moment'.

Dogra made 70 as Jammu and Kashmir finished the second day's play at 527 for 6. The J&K skipper was dismissed by leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal.