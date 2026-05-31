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Parag ruled out; Gaikwad earns surprise India A call

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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May 31, 2026 18:18 IST

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Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named in the India A squad, stepping in for the injured Riyan Parag for the upcoming tri-Nation series in Sri Lanka.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

IMAGE: Riyan Parag, the Rajasthan Royals skipper, had played the IPL with a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for nearly three months including rehabilitation. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces Riyan Parag in India A squad due to Parag's hamstring injury.
  • Riyan Parag is expected to be out for three months, undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.
  • The tri-nation series featuring India A, Sri Lanka A, and Afghanistan A begins on June 9.
  • Tilak Varma will captain the India A squad, with Ruturaj Gaikwad as vice-captain.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has replaced injured Riyan Parag in the India A squad for the upcoming tri-Nation series in Sri Lanka, the BCCI said on Sunday.

Riyan Parag's Injury and Rehabilitation

Parag, the Rajasthan Royals skipper, had played the IPL with a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for nearly three months including rehabilitation.

 

Tri-Nation Series Details

The tri-nation comprising India A, Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A will start on June 9.

"The Men's Selection Committee has added Ruturaj Gaikwad to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. He replaces vice-captain Riyan Parag, who has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury," the BCCI said in a media release.

"Riyan's rehabilitation will be managed by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE)," the release stated.

Updated India A Squad

Tilak Varma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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