Pant's latest injury blow puts NZ Test in doubt

Rishabh Pant's participation in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand is under a cloud after the wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out of the final India A fixture due to a side strain, impacting his crucial match preparation.

FILE IMAGE: Rishabh Pant during a training session ahead of the New Zealand series. Photograph: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Key Points Rishabh Pant was on Sunday ruled out of the third India A vs New Zealand A red-ball fixture, starting November 7.

This precautionary measure casts doubt on his availability for the first Test in Wellington, beginning November 19.

Pant had previously missed the first two India A games in New Zealand due to a side strain suffered in the Irani Cup.

Despite resuming skill training and experiencing no pain, there is no confirmed timeline for his return to competitive cricket.

His absence from the India A match deprives him of crucial match practice ahead of the Test series.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was on Sunday ruled out of the third and final red-ball fixture between India A and New Zealand A, starting November 7, as a precautionary measure, casting a shadow over his availability for the first Test in Wellington.

Rishabh Pant's Test Availability In Doubt

Pant was earlier ruled out of the first two India A games in New Zealand after suffering a side strain in the Irani Cup.

"Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the third unofficial Test vs New Zealand A, as a precautionary measure.

"Although Pant has resumed skill training and is experiencing no pain, there is still no confirmed timeline for his return to competitive cricket," said a BCCI source.

His unavailability robs him of crucial time in the middle ahead of the two-match Test series. Pant is now a one-format player for India, having lost his place in the white-ball formats.

The first Test begins on November 19 in Wellington.