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Pant's latest injury blow puts NZ Test in doubt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi November 01, 2026 19:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Rishabh Pant's participation in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand is under a cloud after the wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out of the final India A fixture due to a side strain, impacting his crucial match preparation.

Rishabh Pant

FILE IMAGE: Rishabh Pant during a training session ahead of the New Zealand series.Photograph: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Key Points

  • Rishabh Pant was on Sunday ruled out of the third India A vs New Zealand A red-ball fixture, starting November 7.
  • This precautionary measure casts doubt on his availability for the first Test in Wellington, beginning November 19.
  • Pant had previously missed the first two India A games in New Zealand due to a side strain suffered in the Irani Cup.
  • Despite resuming skill training and experiencing no pain, there is no confirmed timeline for his return to competitive cricket.
  • His absence from the India A match deprives him of crucial match practice ahead of the Test series.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was on Sunday ruled out of the third and final red-ball fixture between India A and New Zealand A, starting November 7, as a precautionary measure, casting a shadow over his availability for the first Test in Wellington.

Rishabh Pant's Test Availability In Doubt

Pant was earlier ruled out of the first two India A games in New Zealand after suffering a side strain in the Irani Cup.

 

"Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the third unofficial Test vs New Zealand A, as a precautionary measure.

"Although Pant has resumed skill training and is experiencing no pain, there is still no confirmed timeline for his return to competitive cricket," said a BCCI source.

His unavailability robs him of crucial time in the middle ahead of the two-match Test series. Pant is now a one-format player for India, having lost his place in the white-ball formats.

The first Test begins on November 19 in Wellington.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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