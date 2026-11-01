Pant's latest injury blow puts NZ Test in doubt

Rishabh Pant's participation in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand is under a cloud after the wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out of the final India A fixture due to a side strain, impacting his crucial match preparation.
Key Points
- Rishabh Pant was on Sunday ruled out of the third India A vs New Zealand A red-ball fixture, starting November 7.
- This precautionary measure casts doubt on his availability for the first Test in Wellington, beginning November 19.
- Pant had previously missed the first two India A games in New Zealand due to a side strain suffered in the Irani Cup.
- Despite resuming skill training and experiencing no pain, there is no confirmed timeline for his return to competitive cricket.
- His absence from the India A match deprives him of crucial match practice ahead of the Test series.
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was on Sunday ruled out of the third and final red-ball fixture between India A and New Zealand A, starting November 7, as a precautionary measure, casting a shadow over his availability for the first Test in Wellington.
Rishabh Pant's Test Availability In Doubt
Pant was earlier ruled out of the first two India A games in New Zealand after suffering a side strain in the Irani Cup.
"Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the third unofficial Test vs New Zealand A, as a precautionary measure.
"Although Pant has resumed skill training and is experiencing no pain, there is still no confirmed timeline for his return to competitive cricket," said a BCCI source.
His unavailability robs him of crucial time in the middle ahead of the two-match Test series. Pant is now a one-format player for India, having lost his place in the white-ball formats.
The first Test begins on November 19 in Wellington.