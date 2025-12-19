Pant to lead Delhi in Hazare Trophy; Kohli, Harshit available

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was named captain of Delhi for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but his name does not figure in the 16-member list released by the DDCA. Photograph: ANI

India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant was named captain of the Delhi team, with stalwart Virat Kohli also set to be available for a couple games, for the upcoming National One-Day Championship, for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting December 24.

Apart from Pant and Kohli, even pacer Harshit Rana, veterans Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini have expressed their willingness to play in the tournament.

The DDCA, however, did not put the names of Pant, Kohli and Rana in the 16-member list as they won't be available for the entire tournament and are likely to play two to three games before the New Zealand ODI series, starting January 11, 2026.

However, it is not clear which two games Kohli and Pant will be available for.

Ayush Badoni has been named vice-captain and will take over once Pant leaves for national duty as the second wicketkeeper of the ODI team.

Regular squad: Ayush Badoni (vice-captain), Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Singh Dahiya, Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Prince Yadav, Divij Mehra, Ayush Doseja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rohan Rana, Anuj Rawat (wk).

Additional players: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Harshit Rana, Ishant Sharma.

Nitish Kumar Reddy to lead Andhra Visakhapatnam: India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was named captain of Andhra for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament.

He played three matches in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, taking six wickets.

Apart from the 18-member team under Reddy, the Andhra Cricket Association also named seven standbys, but they will remain at the base camp in Vizianagaram.

Andhra have been placed in Group D along with Delhi, Railways, Odisha, Saurashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Services and will play the league matches at Bengaluru.

They open their campaign on December 24 against Delhi.

The team will reach Bengaluru on December 21 and will have training sessions there.

Andhra squad: Nitish Kumar Reddy (captain), Ricky Bhui, KS Bharat (wk), Ashwin Hebbar, Shaikh Rasheed, Hemanth Reddy, SDNV Prasad, Y Sandeep, M Dhanush, Saurabh Kumar, B Vinay Kumar, T Vinay, CH Stephen, PV Satyanarayana Raju, KSN Raju, J Saketh Ram, CR Gnaneshwar, CH Sandeep.