Rishabh Pant secretly joined a Christchurch club match as 'Stan Stan', smashing 54 off 21 balls after a chance encounter, delighting players ahead of India's second Test.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant bats during a local tournament at Hagley Park, Christchurch. Photograph: Screengrab via lastmanstandst20cricket/Instagram

Key Points Rishabh Pant turned out under the alias 'Stan Stan' for Christchurch club side Open House Swingers, smashing 54 off 21 balls in a 16-run win.

A chance encounter with player Mohammad Safi led to Pant's surprise appearance, with the Indian star borrowing kit and bat for the match.

New Zealand Captain Tom Latham praised Pant's gesture, while India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel admitted he was stunned by footage of the unexpected outing.

Rishabh Pant traded tIndia whites for a purple tracksuit and an unlikely alias, turning up for a club cricket match in Christchurch and making an immediate impact with a blistering half-century.

'Stan Stan' Makes a Smashing Impression

The maverick wicketkeeper-batter, listed as 'Stan Stan' on the scorecard, turned out for the Open House Swingers against The Chosen Ones in a Last Man Stands match at Hagley Park.

He hammered 54 off just 21 balls to help his side secure a 16-run victory.

The 29 year old's appearance came ahead of India's second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval on Friday.

From Electric Bike To Batting Crease

The unusual outing followed a chance meeting with Open House player Mohammad Safi, who spotted Pant riding an electric bike in the city. With his team short of a player, Safi approached the cricketing star and invited him to join.

Pant agreed, but his identity went unnoticed by several players on both sides. He arrived in a purple tracksuit, borrowed the necessary kit and used Safi's cousin's bat.

Safi told the New Zealand Herald that Pant padded up and quickly entertained the players with a flurry of big hits.

The 'guest player', however, had to wait for his turn at the crease, with Safi joking that he had been hitting longer sixes.

Latham Impressed, Morkel Left Stunned

Pant's surprise appearance drew admiration from both camps.

New Zealand Captain Tom Latham described it as 'brilliant', adding that it reflected the wicketkeeper's character and willingness to share his experience with local players.

India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel was equally taken aback, saying he 'nearly fell off my chair' when he saw the footage circulating on social media.

Pant scored 128 off 153 balls in India's only innings of 720 for nine in the drawn opening Test at Wellington, striking six sixes in the process.