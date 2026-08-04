Pant seeks Dhoni's help ahead of Sri Lanka Tour

Rishabh Pant is honing his skills with legendary captain Dhoni in Ranchi, preparing for the crucial World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka on spin-friendly pitches.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant gears up for the Sri Lanka series under MS Dhoni's guidance. Photograph: Khushmahi7/Instagram

Key Points Rishabh Pant trained with MS Dhoni in Ranchi for the upcoming Sri Lanka Test series.

Pant seeks Dhoni's expertise to navigate Sri Lanka's challenging spin-friendly pitches.

The training aims to help Pant bounce back after a recent disappointing Test series.

The bond between Pant and Dhoni highlights the former captain's role in mentoring young talent.

As India gear up for a challenging Test tour of Sri Lanka, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has sought the guidance of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, training with the World Cup-winning skipper in Ranchi ahead of the two-match series.

With India set to begin the two-match World Test Championship series on August 15, Pant is expected to be a key figure in Shubman Gill's batting line-up, especially on Sri Lanka's spin-friendly pitches.

Pant's Preparation For Sri Lanka Tour

The wicketkeeper-batter was spotted training with Dhoni and former India spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, with videos of the trio quickly making the rounds on social media. Fans also shared clips of Pant and Dhoni leaving the legendary captain's farmhouse together after their practice sessions.

The timing of the camp is significant for Pant, who is looking to bounce back after a disappointing Test series against South Africa at home. Facing Sri Lanka's spinners will be another stern challenge, and there are few better people to learn from than Dhoni, whose mastery of subcontinental conditions is well known.

Pant has often leaned on Dhoni for guidance over the years, and the bond between the two remains strong. The latest training stint is another example of the former India captain helping the next generation prepare for big assignments.