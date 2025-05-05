Pant refuses to give up as LSG stare at IPL exit

A dejected Lucknow Super Giant skipper Rishabh Pant is still dreaming of sneaking into the IPL play-offs with three wins in the remaining three games despite another poor batting effort by the top-order in their 37-run defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings on Sunday.

IMAGE: Can LSG pull off the impossible and keep their playoff hopes alive? Photograph: BCCI

LSG have 10 points from 11 games and are currently placed seventh in the league table. With a net run-rate of -0.47, merely winning three games might not be enough for Pant and his men to make it to the play-offs.

"The dream is still alive. If we can win the next three matches, we can definitely turn around and do amazing things," Pant said at the post match presentation ceremony in Dharamsala.

He did concede that 236 was too much to chase and fielding was also below par.

"Definitely too many runs. When you drop crucial catches at the wrong time, it can hurt you badly. We thought it would do more, but we did not pick the length right at the start. But that is part and parcel of the game," he said.

While Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have failed in the past few games, the skipper defended them.

"It makes sense when your top order is batting well. Every match, you cannot hope for them to come off. It is part of the game, we have to take it deep sometimes. We had too many runs to catch up on and that hurt us badly."