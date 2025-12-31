Pant fails in VHT as ODI selection heat turns up

IMAGE: Delhi lost their captain –- Rishabh Pant at a crucial moment. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant’s wicket was more than just another dismissal on the scorecard -- it was the moment Delhi’s chase began to collapse, and Odisha sensed blood in a crucial Vijay Hazare Trophy contest at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru.

Chasing 273, Delhi lost their captain at a crucial moment, and with it, the chase began to unravel.

Odisha were sent into dreamland when Debabrata Pradhan removed Pant, knocking over the biggest obstacle in the pursuit. The dismissal came soon after a dramatic reprieve -- Sambit Baral had bowled Pant off a no-ball in the previous over --but the escape was brief. Pradhan struck with a fair delivery, triggering a collapse that left Delhi reeling at six wickets down with plenty still required.

Leading the side, Pant endured another underwhelming outing, scoring 24 off 28 balls. It was an innings that never found rhythm, offering little release in a chase that demanded authority and clarity.

Despite Delhi winning their first three Group D matches, partnerships dried up once Pant fell, allowing Odisha to tighten their grip on the contest.

The failure stood out not just for its timing, but for what it represents in a crowded selection season. Every Pant dismissal is now magnified, particularly in a format where his place is no longer assured by reputation alone.

In the previous match, Pant managed just 22 while chasing 321 against Saurashtra, an innings that did little to strengthen his case.

That is where the wicketkeeper-batter debate sharpens. KL Rahul remains the established ODI option, while others continue to press their claims with consistent domestic performances.

Pant has shown what his best in ODIs can look like. Just three days earlier, he scored 70 against Gujarat, coming in after Virat Kohli’s 77 and playing a controlled role in a seven-run win. It was the kind of innings that highlights his value in the format. The challenge, though, is consistency. Those knocks need to become a regular feature, not isolated reminders.