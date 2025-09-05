Pandya Brothers' Teacher's Day Gift to Coach Wins Hearts

IMAGE: Hardik and Krunal Pandya with their sons. Photograph: Krunal Pandya/Instagram

The Pandya brothers may be household names today, but their journey began with hardship, doubt, and a coach who refused to let them give up.

Money was scarce, meals were simple, and every step toward their dream came with a price. Yet, they had one priceless blessing: a coach who never stopped believing in them.

Jitendra Singh stood with the Pandya brothers through it all. When they couldn’t afford kits, he found a way. When others doubted their potential, he pushed them harder. When life knocked them down, he picked them back up.

Years later, with IPL contracts, India caps, and global fame to their names, Hardik and Krunal have chosen to repay him — not with words, but with unwavering gratitude and quiet acts of generosity.

On Teacher’s Day 2025, their bond with Jitendra Singh has gone viral, and for good reason. Speaking to The Times of India, Singh revealed that the brothers have extended financial support worth Rs 70–80 lakhs over the years.

From funding his sisters’ weddings to helping during his mother’s illness, to even buying him cars, the Pandya brothers have ensured their mentor never felt alone.

“Hardik said, ‘Your sister is my sister. Just let me know whenever the wedding gets fixed’. Once I informed him, he simply responded, ‘Don’t worry. Just ensure that all things go well.’ He took care of everything,” Singh recalled.

After making his India debut in 2016, Hardik gifted his coach a car worth Rs 5–6 lakhs — a gesture made even more meaningful because he wasn’t financially strong himself at the time.

Krunal followed in his brother’s footsteps, sending money for another vehicle. Together, the two have routinely gifted Jitendra clothes, shoes, and personal items, treating him as nothing less than family.

And when Jitendra’s mother fell gravely ill, Hardik’s response was immediate, instinctive, and heartfelt, “Please take all my money and make sure she recovers,” he told his coach, without a moment’s hesitation.