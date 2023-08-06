News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan's shocking announcement for World Cup in India

Pakistan's shocking announcement for World Cup in India

Source: PTI
August 06, 2023 20:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan cricket team gets government clearance for World Cup participation in India

Pakistan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Satish Kumar/Reuters

The Pakistan government on Sunday gave clearance to the country's senior men's team to travel to India for the 2023 World Cup, ending months of uncertainty over their participation in the showpiece.

A press release from the foreign ministry informed that Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its team to India to compete in the upcoming World Cup.

 

"Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations," the release said.

The ministry said that Pakistan, however, has deep concerns about the security of its team and it would convey them to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Indian authorities.

"We expect that the full safety and security of the Pakistan cricket team will be ensured during its visit to India," the release said.

It also said that Pakistan's decision shows its "constructive and responsible approach". 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Chahal on why Kuldeep is playing ahead of him in ODIs
Chahal on why Kuldeep is playing ahead of him in ODIs
When Musharraf hailed Balaji: 'I salute your spirit'
When Musharraf hailed Balaji: 'I salute your spirit'
World Cup: Pak mulls sending psychologist with team
World Cup: Pak mulls sending psychologist with team
ACT: Pakistan, Japan thrill fans with 6-goal spectacle
ACT: Pakistan, Japan thrill fans with 6-goal spectacle
'Don't know, ask CM': Miffed Haryana HM on Nuh issue
'Don't know, ask CM': Miffed Haryana HM on Nuh issue
Man claiming to be Shiva incarnation lynches woman
Man claiming to be Shiva incarnation lynches woman
Par panel suggests quota for transgenders in CAPFs
Par panel suggests quota for transgenders in CAPFs

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Can Bumrah carry India to World Cup glory?

Can Bumrah carry India to World Cup glory?

Rohit eyeing T20 World Cup captaincy

Rohit eyeing T20 World Cup captaincy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances