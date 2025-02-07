Pakistan's rising star's Champions Trophy hopes dashed

Young Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy after being prescribed a rehabilitation period of at least 10 weeks to recover from an ankle injury.

IMAGE: Saim Ayub had sustained the injury while fielding on the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saim Ayub/Instagram

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday that Saim, who sustained the injury in South Africa in January, is "progressing well in his recovery from the ankle fracture and will continue his rehabilitation in England."

"Following comprehensive MRI scans, X-rays, and medical assessments, Saim has been ruled out for 10 weeks from the date of injury (3 January)," the PCB said in a statement.

"His availability for the New Zealand tour will be subject to clearing all fitness tests and medical requirements."

Saim had sustained the injury while fielding on the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Pakistan will tour New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs from March 16 to April 5, which will be followed by the Pakistan Super League starting on April 8.

The 22-year-old southpaw opener emerged as Pakistan's top batsman on tours to Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, where he scored back-to-back hundreds in ODIs in South Africa and also a T20 century in Zimbabwe.