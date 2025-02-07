HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pakistan's rising star's Champions Trophy hopes dashed

Pakistan's rising star's Champions Trophy hopes dashed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 07, 2025 19:13 IST

x

Young Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy after being prescribed a rehabilitation period of at least 10 weeks to recover from an ankle injury.

IMAGE: Saim Ayub had sustained the injury while fielding on the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saim Ayub/Instagram

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday that Saim, who sustained the injury in South Africa in January, is "progressing well in his recovery from the ankle fracture and will continue his rehabilitation in England."

"Following comprehensive MRI scans, X-rays, and medical assessments, Saim has been ruled out for 10 weeks from the date of injury (3 January)," the PCB said in a statement.

 

"His availability for the New Zealand tour will be subject to clearing all fitness tests and medical requirements."

Saim had sustained the injury while fielding on the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Pakistan will tour New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs from March 16 to April 5, which will be followed by the Pakistan Super League starting on April 8.

The 22-year-old southpaw opener emerged as Pakistan's top batsman on tours to Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, where he scored back-to-back hundreds in ODIs in South Africa and also a T20 century in Zimbabwe.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Liked ICC's Champions Trophy Promo?
Liked ICC's Champions Trophy Promo?
PCB bans media access to stadiums ahead of Champions Trophy
PCB bans media access to stadiums ahead of Champions Trophy
Can you believe Champions Trophy tickets start at....
Can you believe Champions Trophy tickets start at....
No 'Pakistan' On India Jersey
No 'Pakistan' On India Jersey
Champions Trophy: Why Rohit won't need to travel to Pakistan
Champions Trophy: Why Rohit won't need to travel to Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Valentine Gifts For Tech-Savvy Couples

webstory image 3

Alia Bhatt's 8 Fab Style Tips

VIDEOS

Fresh snowfall turns Bhaderwah into a snowy paradise1:14

Fresh snowfall turns Bhaderwah into a snowy paradise

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps0:28

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps

PM Modi's poetic banter in Rajya Sabha targets Kharge6:30

PM Modi's poetic banter in Rajya Sabha targets Kharge

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD