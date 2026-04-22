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Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz in trouble after alleged drug test

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 18:41 IST

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Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz is facing a doping investigation after a reported positive drug test during the T20 World Cup 2026, casting a shadow over his future in cricket.

Mohammad Nawaz

IMAGE: Mohammad Nawaz played all seven matches for Pakistan in the World Cup, contributing as an all-rounder. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mohammad Nawaz is under investigation for a positive drug test during the T20 World Cup 2026.
  • The Pakistan Cricket Board is conducting the investigation into Nawaz's alleged recreational drug use.
  • The PCB has not yet made an official statement regarding the investigation.
  • Potential disciplinary action against Nawaz will depend on the outcome of the anti-doping investigation.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz is facing uncertainty over his future after reports of a positive drug test during the T20 World Cup 2026 triggered an investigation.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, a sample taken from Mohammad Nawaz during the tournament allegedly tested positive for recreational drug use.

 

Nawaz's Role in Pakistan's World Cup Campaign

Nawaz, who was part of Pakistan’s squad, now faces an investigation by the Pakistan Cricket Board, raising fresh questions around player conduct and anti-doping standards.

Nawaz played all seven matches for Pakistan during their World Cup campaign, helping the team reach the Super Eight stage. While his returns with the bat were modest, he chipped in with seven wickets, continuing to play his role as a dependable all-round option.

Pakistan Cricket Board's Response and Potential Sanctions

Despite the off-field developments, Nawaz has remained active in the Pakistan Super League, turning out for Multan Sultans.

The PCB has yet to make an official statement and there is no clarity on how long the investigation will take. If the findings are confirmed, Nawaz could face disciplinary action under anti-doping rules, though any potential sanction will depend on the final outcome.

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