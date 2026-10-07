Hasan Nawaz says Asian Games final loss to India continues to haunt Pakistan

Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz candidly discusses the lingering disappointment and "small mistakes" that led to their Asian Games cricket final loss against arch-rivals India last week, despite his impressive individual performance.

IMAGE: Hasan Nawaz top-scored for Pakistan with a 51-ball 96 in the Asian Games cricket final against India. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Hasan Nawaz expressed deep disappointment over Pakistan's loss to India in the Asian Games gold medal match last week.

Nawaz attributed the defeat to "small mistakes" made by the team during the final in Japan.

Despite scoring 96 runs, Nawaz was disheartened by the loss, believing Pakistan could have won the game.

He highlighted the challenge of playing against India, the No. 1 side, and emphasised learning from mistakes for future encounters.

Nawaz is focused on continuing his good form in upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka and England.

Pakistan batter Hasan Nawaz said on Wednesday that the hurt of losing the Asian Games gold medal match against India still haunts him, and rued the "small mistakes" that cost them the final in Japan.

India beat Pakistan by 19 runs to win the Asian Games gold in the men's cricket competition last week.

Reflecting on the Final Defeat

"I am still disappointed and hurt at not being able to win the final. We made small mistakes and we paid the price for it," Nawaz, who made 96 in the title clash, told the media.

Nawaz said playing against India, the No. 1 side, was always a challenge.

"I am satisfied with my runs but losing the final was disappointing because I really believed we could win the game. I was playing according to calculation and knew they were one bowler short at the end with just one over from Bumrah remaining. But I think we made some mistakes in the run chase and lost," he said.

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Learning From Mistakes and Future Goals

Nawaz said he was delighted to make a comeback after getting sidelined for most of last year.

"To make a comeback with a good innings against India was very satisfying individually for me."

Nawaz asserted that Pakistani players have always tried to give their best against India.

"I think the final is over now and cricket and matches will continue. We will also continue to make mistakes but I think to beat them we have to learn from our mistakes and become better."

The youngster, who came into international cricket with a T20I century in New Zealand in 2024, said he has been working on his game by playing a lot of grass root level cricket.

"I think the bowlers and pitches you get in these matches help you become a better player in difficult conditions. When you bat in better conditions in international cricket it helps your confidence."

Nawaz said he never thought too far ahead and now just wanted to continue his run of form against Sri Lanka and England in the home white ball series.

"You have a plan and you stick to it. Ups and downs are always there," he added.