News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan's coaches vow to keep Babar, Masood in charge

Pakistan's coaches vow to keep Babar, Masood in charge

Source: PTI
September 09, 2024 16:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Don't sack captains hastily: Jason Gillespie, Gary Kirsten tell PCB

Shan Masood

IMAGE: Babar Azam was sacked from white ball captaincy after 2023 ODI World Cup round robin exit in India and his replacement Shaheen Shah Afridi was removed after one bad series. Photograph: ICC/X

Pakistan's white and red ball head coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie have advised the country's cricket board against changing the captains in haste after recent shoddy performances across formats.

Babar Azam was sacked from white ball captaincy after 2023 ODI World Cup round robin exit in India and his replacement Shaheen Shah Afridi was removed after one bad series. Similarly in Tests, after Babar resigned, Shan Masood was named captain but after 0-2 Test series defeat to Bangladesh, there are calls for his immediate ouster.

 

A PCB source however told PTI that recent media speculations about Masood and Babar's sacking is nothing more than kite flying.

“There has been no discussion on changing the captains as the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has left it up to the two coaches and selectors to decide on the captaincy,” he said.

“And Kirsten and Gillespie are very clear that Shan and Babar both need to be given a proper run before judging their leadership abilities,” the source added.

He said that both coaches wanted continuity in captaincy and have conveyed this to the board very clearly.

He also made it clear that the captaincy or team selections would not be up for discussion when the board holds its one-day workshop titled cricket connection later this month in Lahore.

“That workshop is being held to hear the views of all stakeholders, mainly the domestic team coaches, selectors and contracted players so that the board is able to bridge the gap between domestic cricket and international cricket standards,” he said.

The source also informed that Gillespie who would join via video link and Kirsten who would be present himself at the workshop had told the PCB chief that patience and continuity in policies was required to get long term results from the team across formats.

“The workshop is basically being held because both the coaches want the domestic team coaches to have a clear picture of what is required from them to ensure a flow of players who can be considered for selection for the national teams in all formats,” he said.

Asked who would be appointed captain for the ODI series later this year in Australia and South Africa or for the Champions Trophy, the source said it would probably be Babar to maintain continuity in white ball formats. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India's next bowling sensation?
India's next bowling sensation?
Dravid on why Indian cricket is 'extremely powerful'
Dravid on why Indian cricket is 'extremely powerful'
'India to bid for 2030 Youth Olympics but ...'
'India to bid for 2030 Youth Olympics but ...'
Boy dies as 'doctor' performs surgery watching Youtube
Boy dies as 'doctor' performs surgery watching Youtube
Paris Paralympics: Medals Table: China top; India 18th
Paris Paralympics: Medals Table: China top; India 18th
Pant will be an all-time great in Tests: Ganguly
Pant will be an all-time great in Tests: Ganguly
How Cute Is This Bal Ganpati!
How Cute Is This Bal Ganpati!

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Bangla Tests: Will Pant Edge Out Jurel?

Bangla Tests: Will Pant Edge Out Jurel?

Rishabh Pant, Bumrah return for Bangladesh Test

Rishabh Pant, Bumrah return for Bangladesh Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances