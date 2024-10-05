News
Pakistan's captaincy debate heats up as Kirsten's returns home

Pakistan's captaincy debate heats up as Kirsten's returns home

Source: PTI
October 05, 2024 17:52 IST
PCB

IMAGE: Pakistan is due to play total of 18 matches — nine ODIs and as many T20Is — in these three countries in November-December, starting with the first ODI in Melbourne on November 4. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan's head coach for limited-overs format Gary Kirsten has returned home with the board set to announce the successor to captain Babar Azam in white-ball formats later in the month.

Kirsten returned home after spending the last few weeks in Lahore and Faisalabad after watching the Champions Cup and attending several meetings with the selectors and board officials on the state of Pakistan cricket.

“Kirsten will join the Pakistan squad directly in Melbourne on October 29 for the white ball series in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa,” a board official confirmed.

Pakistan is due to play total of 18 matches — nine ODIs and as many T20Is — in these three countries in November-December, starting with the first ODI in Melbourne on November 4.

 

The official informed that Kirsten was available for the team and board whenever his input was required or he wanted to talk to the selectors or players.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi's names are doing rounds as the favourites to take over.

“Kirsten and even Jason Gillespie have had discussions with other people on the selection committee over the captaincy issue but the decision will be taken keeping in mind the future and also the behaviour and recent performances of potential candidates,” the insider said.

The source said Rizwan is the front-runner to become Pakistan's white-ball captain with a younger player as his deputy so that the team management can manage his workload. 

Source: PTI
