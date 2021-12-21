News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan's Abid diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain

Pakistan's Abid diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain

December 21, 2021 19:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Abid Ali was diagnosed after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match on Tuesday

IMAGE: Abid Ali was diagnosed after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match on Tuesday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match on Tuesday, the country's cricket board (PCB) said.

 

Acute coronary syndrome is associated with a sudden reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart.

"Abid was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed," the PCB said in a statement.

"He is under the care of consultant cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable."

Abid has played 16 Test matches and six one-day internationals for Pakistan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will India pick Shardul for 1st Test?
Will India pick Shardul for 1st Test?
When Shastri's remark left Ashwin 'absolutely crushed'
When Shastri's remark left Ashwin 'absolutely crushed'
Ashwin on why he contemplated retirement in 2018
Ashwin on why he contemplated retirement in 2018
Indian Team All Smiles During Nets
Indian Team All Smiles During Nets
Lloyd retires from commentary
Lloyd retires from commentary
Omicron threat: Karnataka bans New Year parties
Omicron threat: Karnataka bans New Year parties
New low: WADA ranks India among top dope violators
New low: WADA ranks India among top dope violators

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Lloyd retires from commentary

Lloyd retires from commentary

Proteas focused on beating India despite outside woes

Proteas focused on beating India despite outside woes

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances