Pakistan's Abid diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain

IMAGE: Abid Ali was diagnosed after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match on Tuesday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match on Tuesday, the country's cricket board (PCB) said.

Acute coronary syndrome is associated with a sudden reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart.

"Abid was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed," the PCB said in a statement.

"He is under the care of consultant cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable."

Abid has played 16 Test matches and six one-day internationals for Pakistan.