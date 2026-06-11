Pakistan Women to go on the offensive at T20 World Cup, says coach Wahab Riaz

Pakistan women's team head coach Wahab Riaz has urged his players to embrace an attacking style of cricket and enjoy the occasion as they prepare for the T20 World Cup in England.

IMAGE: In the T20 World Cup, Pakistan are drawn in Group A alongside India, Australia, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Fatima Sana Khan/X

Key Points Wahab Riaz has instructed Pakistan's players to play positive, attacking cricket and express themselves throughout the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan are aiming for a semifinal spot despite sharing a group with India, Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

The coach believes Pakistan's blend of experienced players and youngsters, coupled with their spin-bowling strength, can help them compete despite a difficult run of results before the tournament.

Pakistan women's team head coach Wahab Riaz has insisted that his side will not compromise on playing an attacking brand of cricket during the T20 World Cup in England, beginning on Friday.

Former Pakistan Test fast bowler Wahab said his players have been told to enjoy the occasion, express themselves and focus on playing their natural game despite being placed in a challenging group.

"It is the dream of every player to play in a World Cup. I have told my players to go out there, enjoy themselves, express themselves and play attacking cricket, no matter what the outcome is," Wahab said.

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Semifinal Ambitions Backed by Experience

Pakistan are grouped alongside arch-rivals India, defending champions Australia, South Africa, the Netherlands and Bangladesh, but Wahab said the team is targeting a place in the semifinals.

He said the team's recent struggles had provided valuable experience ahead of the tournament.

"Despite the results, the players have gained exposure by playing in Ireland and in the warm-up games before the World Cup. The weather is quite different from Pakistan and the pitches also behave differently, but the players have been told not to worry and just play their natural game."

Wahab added that the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket gives every team a chance.

"In T20 cricket, any result is possible. We will go into every group match with the belief that we can win."

"We have a good combination of experienced players and talented youngsters. To succeed in a World Cup, you just have to keep faith in your ability regardless of the opponent."

Faith in Spin Strength and T20 Unpredictability



Pakistan have endured a difficult build-up to the tournament, failing to win a match since arriving in Ireland for a triangular series, where they suffered defeats against Ireland and the West Indies. They also lost their warm-up games to Sri Lanka and Scotland.

Wahab, however, remained hopeful that the conditions in England would suit Pakistan's strength in spin bowling.

"We are hoping to get pitches that assist spinners because that is one of our strengths," he said.

Pakistan will open their campaign against India on June 14 in Birmingham, a venue with a large South Asian population.

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