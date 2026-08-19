1st Test: Robinson's first-ball wicket rocks Pakistan before rain interrupts play

Ollie Robinson struck with the first ball and removed Shan Masood soon after, reducing Pakistan to 23-2 before rain halted England’s strong start.

IMAGE: England's Ollie Robinson celebrates with teammates after dismissing Pakistan opener Azan Awais on Day 1 of the first Test in Headingley on Wednesday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points Ollie Robinson took wickets with the first ball of the series and then removed Shan Masood to reduce Pakistan to 6-2.

Heavy rain halted play after 9.4 overs, with Robinson finishing the opening spell with 2-12 and Pakistan at 23-2.

Joe Root returned as England captain after the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era, with both teams entering the series in poor Test form.

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England made an early breakthrough as Ollie Robinson struck with the first ball of the series, reducing Pakistan to 23-2 before rain interrupted the opening Test at Headingley on Wednesday.

Joe Root, who marked his return as England Test captain, won the toss and chose to bowl in overcast conditions, and Robinson immediately justified the decision. His opening delivery seamed back into Azan Awais, trapping the Pakistan batter lbw. A review failed to overturn the decision.

The dismissal was historic, making it the first time a wicket had fallen from the opening delivery of a Test series in England.

Robinson Strikes Again, Sends Back Masood

Robinson then produced another precise delivery to remove Shan Masood for five, catching the returning Pakistan batter directly in front of the stumps. Pakistan were left struggling at 6-2 as the weather deteriorated.

The rain arrived 50 minutes into the session, after Root had already used both of England's reviews unsuccessfully. Lunch was called at 12:30 p.m. local time after only 9.4 overs.

Play resumed after a delay of almost two hours. Robinson returned with figures of 2-12 from five overs, while Imam-ul-Haq was unbeaten on five and Abdullah Shafique was on 12.

Root Begins New Captaincy Stint as Both Teams Seek Revival

Root has taken charge again as England begin a new Test era following the departures of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Both sides entered the series in poor Test form.

England have won only two of their last 10 Tests, while Pakistan have managed two victories in their last seven.

Pakistan have also endured a long wait for success in England, having not won a Test series there since 1996.