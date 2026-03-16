Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODIs: Why Was Babar Azam Excluded For Bangladesh ODIs?

Pakistan cricket is facing scrutiny after conflicting explanations emerged regarding Babar Azam's unexpected exclusion from the ODI series against Bangladesh.

IMAGE: Senior batter Babar Azam's exclusion for the three-match ODI series in Bangladesh has led to a huge controversy in Pakistan cricket. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Babar Azam's exclusion from the ODI series against Bangladesh has led to confusion and controversy within Pakistan cricket.

Conflicting statements from selectors and the head coach regarding the reasons for Babar Azam's absence have fuelled speculation.

Questions are being raised about Babar Azam's fitness and whether he was fully fit during the T20 World Cup.

Confusion prevails in Pakistan cricket over the exact reasons behind Babar Azam's exclusion from the three-match ODI series in Bangladesh, which the visitors lost 1-2 with a narrow defeat in the third and final match in Dhaka on Sunday.

The confusion has been created by one of the selectors, head coach Mike Hesson and Babar himself, amid the debate if the former captain and star batter should have been excluded form the tour or not.

The PCB initially announced the squad for the Bangladesh tour without mentioning if Babar and some other seniors were dropped or rested.

Last Saturday, selector Aaqib Javed told the media that the selection committee was told that Babar and Fakhar Zaman were injured after the T20 World Cup.

"It is a surprise for us and we have asked the PCB to probe into the matter and find out how they got injured after the World Cup and whether they played in the tournament fully fit or not," Javed said.

Pakistan rested Babar for Bangladesh ODIs?

However, a day later, Babar in a social media post appeared to be sarcastically questioning Javed's take on his fitness.

Later in the day after Pakistan lost the third and final ODI in Dhaka, head coach Hesson came out with a new version saying Pakistan had rested senior players including Babar to give a chance to youngsters.

Pakistan took four uncapped rookies for the ODI series including Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Ghazi Ghori and Saad Masood, while Sahibzada Farhan and Abdul Samad also made their ODI debuts in the series.

The team management tried out all four rookies in the series besides Farhan and Samad, and Hesson expressed satisfaction over the performance of the new faces insisting they had shown that they could stay in international cricket.

Some former Pakistan players and fans on social media have urged the PCB to explain the rationale behind Babar's exclusion.

The ex-Pakistan players have also blamed Javed, also the head of the high performance centre, for having a personal grouse with Babar.