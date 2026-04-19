Mohammad Rizwan Dismisses Retirement Talk Amid T20 Struggles

Despite facing criticism and struggling with form in the Pakistan Super League, Muhammad Rizwan insists he will not retire from T20 cricket and is determined to regain his place in the national team.

IMAGE: Mohammad Rizwan has not been selected for the Pakistan T20 squad since December 2024. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Muhammad Rizwan affirmed his commitment to T20 cricket despite recent form struggles in the Pakistan Super League.

Rizwan acknowledged his recent performances have not been up to par but insists he can still compete for a spot in the national team.

The wicketkeeper-batter dismissed retirement talks, stating he is focused on regaining his old form.

Rizwan has not been selected for the Pakistan T20 squad since December 2024 but remains active in foreign leagues and domestic cricket.

Senior Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday said he has no intentions of retiring from T20 cricket despite his current struggle, saying he is working to regain his old form and compete with other players for a spot in the national side in the format.

Rizwan has been facing a tough time in the ongoing Pakistan Super League with Rawalpindiz slumping seven successive defeats under his captaincy. The veteren batter has himself struggled for runs in the T20 league.

Rizwan's Resolve Amidst T20 Challenges

"You only think about retiring when you know you can't compete with others for a spot in the team," he told a media conference in Karachi.

Rizwan was asked by a journalist whether he didn't think his recent form should lead to his retirement to pave way for younger players.

Commitment to Cricket and Regaining Form

The 33-year-old, who has not been selected for the Pakistan T20 squad since December 2024 but is active in foreign leagues and domestic level in the format, admitted that his recent performances had not been up to the standard. He also acknowledged that he himself had previously told teammates that such form did not justify him a place in the national side.

"Players are human beings and go through difficult phases in their career and it is no different for me. But I still love playing cricket in all formats and I have no intentions of giving up because of criticism directed at me," he said.

The senior player said he in fact was committed to working harder and regaining his old form instead of thinking about retirement.

"I believe a player should only think about retirement when he himself knows that he has lost the ability to compete with others and has lost interest in cricket. I can still compete with others," said Rizwan who has played 41 Tests, 103 ODIs and 106 T20 internationals.