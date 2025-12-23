Pakistan U-19 groove to Dhurandhar song after beating India

IMAGE: Pakistan's players celebrate their victory against India in the final of the Asia Cup Under-19 tournament in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab via Asian Cricket Council/Instagram

The Pakistan Under-19 team celebrated their dominant 191-run victory over India in the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai by dancing to Flipperachi's viral Fa9la track from the blockbuster Dhurandhar.



Interestingly, several Pakistan players were spotted grooving energetically to the chart-topping song, from a movie which has been officially banned in Pakistan and several other Islamic countries.



The video sparked massive debate on social media, with fans from both India and Pakistan commenting on the choice of song.



After posting a formidable 347 for eight, Pakistan bowled India out for 156 in 26.2 overs to clinch their first Under-19 Asia Cup title in 13 years and only their second overall.



The Under-19 Asia Cup final had its fair share of controversies. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman

Mohsin Naqvi accused Indian players of 'provocative behaviour' during the final and confirmed the PCB will formally raise the issue with the International Cricket Council.'Indian players kept provoking Pakistani players during the Under-19 Asia Cup final,' Naqvi said. 'Pakistan will formally inform the ICC about the incident. Politics and sports should always be kept separate.'Earlier, Pakistan Under-19 team Mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed criticised India's conduct during the final, calling it 'unethical' and against the spirit of the game.Sarfaraz, who captained Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title in 2017 against India, said his team chose to celebrate the victory with restraint despite the on-field exchanges.'India's behaviour during the game was not appropriate and was against the spirit of cricket,' Sarfaraz said. 'We celebrated our win with sportsmanship. Cricket should always be played in the right spirit.'

Controversies over player conduct in India-Pakistan encounters are not new. During the senior men's T20 Asia Cup in Dubai in September, both boards raised concerns with the ICC over on-field behaviour across three matches, including the final.



