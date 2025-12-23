HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pakistan U-19 groove to Dhurandhar song after beating India

Pakistan U-19 groove to Dhurandhar song after beating India

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 23, 2025 21:03 IST

x

Pakistan Under-19 team

IMAGE: Pakistan's players celebrate their victory against India in the final of the Asia Cup Under-19 tournament in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab via Asian Cricket Council/Instagram

The Pakistan Under-19 team celebrated their dominant 191-run victory over India in the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai by dancing to Flipperachi's viral Fa9la track from the blockbuster Dhurandhar.

Interestingly, several Pakistan players were spotted grooving energetically to the chart-topping song, from a movie which has been officially banned in Pakistan and several other Islamic countries.

The video sparked massive debate on social media, with fans from both India and Pakistan commenting on the choice of song.

After posting a formidable 347 for eight, Pakistan bowled India out for 156 in 26.2 overs to clinch their first Under-19 Asia Cup title in 13 years and only their second overall.

The Under-19 Asia Cup final had its fair share of controversies. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman

Mohsin Naqvi accused Indian players of 'provocative behaviour' during the final and confirmed the PCB will formally raise the issue with the International Cricket Council. 

'Indian players kept provoking Pakistani players during the Under-19 Asia Cup final,' Naqvi said. 'Pakistan will formally inform the ICC about the incident. Politics and sports should always be kept separate.'

Earlier, Pakistan Under-19 team Mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed criticised India's conduct during the final, calling it 'unethical' and against the spirit of the game.

Sarfaraz, who captained Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title in 2017 against India, said his team chose to celebrate the victory with restraint despite the on-field exchanges.

'India's behaviour during the game was not appropriate and was against the spirit of cricket,' Sarfaraz said. 'We celebrated our win with sportsmanship. Cricket should always be played in the right spirit.'

 

Controversies over player conduct in India-Pakistan encounters are not new. During the senior men's T20 Asia Cup in Dubai in September, both boards raised concerns with the ICC over on-field behaviour across three matches, including the final.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PCB Flags India U-19 Team's 'Provocative Behaviour'
PCB Flags India U-19 Team's 'Provocative Behaviour'
Why Suryavanshi, Mhatre hurled abuse at Pak bowler!
Why Suryavanshi, Mhatre hurled abuse at Pak bowler!
Have Pakistan unearthed their next batting star?
Have Pakistan unearthed their next batting star?
3 Finals, Same Result: Sarfaraz Haunts India Again
3 Finals, Same Result: Sarfaraz Haunts India Again
Words Flow, Runs Don't: SKY's T20 WC Countdown
Words Flow, Runs Don't: SKY's T20 WC Countdown

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 2

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

VIDEOS

Esha Deol Makes a Stylish Airport Appearance in Mumbai0:40

Esha Deol Makes a Stylish Airport Appearance in Mumbai

Aishwarya and Aaradhya jet off for New Year holiday in style0:46

Aishwarya and Aaradhya jet off for New Year holiday in style

Watch: CPI(M) MP John Brittas slams Priyanka Gandhi for attending tea party with PM Modi3:57

Watch: CPI(M) MP John Brittas slams Priyanka Gandhi for...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO