Pakistan to send Rizwan, Imam back home from England tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board has launched a formal inquiry into opening batter Imam-ul-Haq's left calf muscle injury, which prevented him from batting in the second Test against England, amid suspicions he may have faked the injury, leading to his and Mohammad Rizwan's likely return home.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq did not bat in the second Test against England after suffering an injury on the first day while fielding, but there are doubts over the genuineness of his injury. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Key Points The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has initiated a formal inquiry into Imam-ul-Haq's calf injury, which kept him out of the second Test against England, amidst doubts about its authenticity.

Imam-ul-Haq is reportedly being sent back home before the third Test, along with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

A high-level meeting of PCB officials, including chairman Mohsin Naqvi, discussed the team's poor performance in England and the controversy surrounding Imam's injury.

The PCB chairman has ordered a proper inquiry committee to investigate the matter and provide findings promptly.

Pakistan are likely to send wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and opening batter Imam-ul-Haq back home from their tour of England where the team has endured heavy defeats in the first two Tests so far.

Placed at the bottom of the points table in the ICC World Test Championship, Pakistan lost the opening Test to England by an innings and 103 runs at Leeds and the second Test at Lord's by 194 runs.

"It has been decided to send back Rizwan and Imam," Geo News reported.

PCB's High-Level Meeting And Concerns

The touring Pakistan media in England has also reported of a high-level meeting of the officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board following their defeat in the second Test.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, COO Sumair Ahmed, PSL CEO Salman Naseer, former player and senior selector Aaqib Javed and head coach for limited-overs cricket Mike Hesson attended the meeting.

A reliable source within the PCB said Naqvi, who is also a minister in the government of Pakistan, has been conveyed of their disappointment by those above him over how the Pakistan team has fared in England.

"The incident of Imran Khan's sons' interview being aired during the second Test on Sky Sports has also upset the powers that be, but more than anything, it is the portrayal of the Pakistan team in the media and their performance that has caused concern," the source said.

The source claimed Rizwan and Imam are both on their way back home.

"Imam is in big trouble," he said, adding that the 23-year-old Abdullah Fazal, who has played two Tests, is certain to be sent to England.

Imam-ul-Haq's Injury Under Scrutiny

Imam did not bat in the second Test after suffering an injury on the first day while fielding, but there are doubts over the genuineness of his injury.

The source said Hesson taking charge of the Test team was also discussed in the meeting, and he would now remain with the Pakistan side for their remainder of the England tour.

Hesson's presence puts a big question mark on the future of head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Disciplinary Action and Inquiry

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq could face strong disciplinary action after the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to conduct a probe into his left calf muscle injury, which prevented him from batting in both innings of the second Test against England at Lord's.

Imam injured himself while fielding on the opening day of the Test and didn't take further part in the match.

Since the team management announced his injury there have been speculations about whether he was faking it.

"One thing is for sure he is going back home before the third Test," one source close to the board confirmed.

He said the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had also ordered that a proper inquiry committee be formed to probe into the entire matter and give its findings as soon as possible.

Imam attracted more criticism when he came out to take throw downs on the morning of the fourth day of the second Test, with commentator Stuart Broad describing it all as a show by Imam to let everyone know he was injured.