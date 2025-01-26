HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pakistan to host SA, NZ for ODIs to test CT venues

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 26, 2025 00:55 IST

Pakistan will play a tri-series ahead of the Champions Trophy next month

IMAGE: Pakistan will play a tri-series ahead of the Champions Trophy next month. Photograph: PCB/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will test its newly renovated stadiums in Karachi and Lahore for the upcoming Champions Trophy by holding a tri-nation ODI series involving South Africa and New Zealand from February 8.

The PCB issued the official schedule of the tri-series on Saturday with the final slated at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 14. The Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 to March 9.

The Board, which has spent around 1.2 billion rupees on the upgrade and construction of new buildings at its two Test venues, is under scrutiny on whether the stadiums would be ready on time for the eight-team Champions Trophy.

 

Pakistan face New Zealand in the opening match of the Champions Trophy in Karachi.

The PCB said that the tri-nation series will be played in a single-league format from February 8 to 14 with the first two matches at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The final league match and tournament final would be held in Karachi.

In preparation for the tri-series, Pakistan and New Zealand will train under the lights at Gaddafi Stadium on February 6. South Africa's first practice session at the venue will take place on the morning of February 9.

At the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the seating capacity has been increased with the addition of new chairs. Additionally, 480 modern LED lights have been installed to improve broadcast quality.

Two large digital replay screens have been added for better fan engagement. A state-of-the-art hospitality enclosure for players and officials is also nearing completion.

Similarly, the National Stadium in Karachi has been upgraded, with the addition of 350 LED lights for better broadcast visibility, two replay screens, and the installation of 5,000 new chairs.

A new hospitality enclosure for players and officials has also been constructed at the University End.

Tri-Nation ODI Series Schedule:

February 8: Pakistan vs New Zealand (day/night)

February 10: New Zealand vs South Africa (day)

February 12: Pakistan vs South Africa (day/night)

February 14: Final (day/night).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
