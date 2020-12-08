News
Pakistan team allowed to leave isolation in New Zealand

Pakistan team allowed to leave isolation in New Zealand

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 08, 2020 12:14 IST
IMAGE: The Pakistan players after getting the clearance to leave their quarantine facility in New Zealand. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Pakistan Cricket Board/Twitter

The Pakistan cricket squad was allowed to leave their managed isolation facility in Christchurch after getting clearance from New Zealand's Health Ministry on Tuesday.

 

"After extensive testing and completion of their time in managed isolation in Christchurch, the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health is satisfied these people pose a very low risk to the community," New Zealand Health Ministry said in an official statement.

52 members of the squad will be released from the MIQ facilities in Christchurch on Tuesday. However, one member of the Pakistan touring party, who has not fully recovered, will continue his stay at the Christchurch quarantine facility.

One person, who repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 is being released from the Auckland quarantine facility on Tuesday, where they had been transferred on arrival as a precaution.

Six members of the Pakistan cricket team, who had tested positive for COVID-19 cases, have recovered except for one.

Four members of the Pakistan squad had positive PCR results, but they are considered historical cases.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in three T20Is and two Tests.

Pakistan squad for T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

