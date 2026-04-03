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Home  » Cricket » Pakistan Super League rejects Fakhar's appeal, upholds two‑match ban

Pakistan Super League rejects Fakhar's appeal, upholds two‑match ban

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April 03, 2026 11:01 IST

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Fakhar Zaman

IMAGE: Fakhar Zaman was found to have violated Article 41.3 of the PSL playing conditions, which prohibits any action that alters the condition of the ball. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points

  • Fakhar Zaman was found guilty of ball tampering during Lahore Qalandars' four-wicket defeat by Karachi Kings on Sunday.
  • Fakhar's appeal against the two-ban match was dismissed by PSL.
  • Fakhar will miss Lahore's matches against Multan Sultans on Friday and Islamabad United on April 9.

The Pakistan Super League technical committee dismissed Fakhar Zaman's appeal and upheld the two-match ban imposed on the batter for ball tampering,

the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday.

The PCB had suspended the 35-year-old for two PSL matches earlier in the week after he was found guilty of the offence during Lahore Qalandars' four-wicket defeat by Karachi Kings on Sunday, a decision Fakhar subsequently challenged.

"In accordance with the Code of Conduct, any decision made by the PSL technical committee shall be the full, final and complete disposition of the matter and will be binding on all parties," PCB said in a statement.

Fakhar will miss Lahore's matches against Multan Sultans on Friday and Islamabad United on April 9.

 
Source: REUTERS
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