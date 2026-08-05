Pakistan stars in trouble after Zambia league

Several former Pakistani cricketers, including prominent names, are now facing severe two-year bans from the Pakistan Cricket Board for their participation in the unauthorised Asian Legends Cup, which lacked ICC and ZCU sanction.

IMAGE: Former Pakistan players face possible two-year PCB ban. Photograph: All T20 Asia/Instagram

Key Points Former Pakistani cricketers face potential two-year bans from the PCB for playing in the unsanctioned Asian Legends Cup.

The tournament in Lusaka, Zambia, was not approved by the International Cricket Council or the Zambia Cricket Union.

Players like Mohammed Irfan, Imran Nazir, and Yasir Shah participated, while others such as Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik withdrew.

Disciplinary action could include ineligibility for all PCB and PSL assignments for two years.

The unsanctioned tournament was abruptly ended by its organisers.

Some former Pakistani players, including pacer Mohammed Irfan, are facing the prospect of being banned for two years by the Pakistan Cricket Board after participating in an unauthorised tournament called the Asian Legends Cup in Lusaka, Zambia.

The PCB has issued a statement making it clear that players, who took part in the unsanctioned Asian Legends event, might face disciplinary action including a ban of two years from approved overseas cricket leagues or events.

"Ineligibility for any cricketing, coaching, consultancy, mentoring and/or other assignments with the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for a period of two years," the statement said.

Players Involved In Unsanctioned Event

A number of well known players were named in the Pakistan Panthers squad which appeared in the Asian Legends Cup but a reliable source said some of them pulled out after learning that it was not sanctioned. Those who opted out included Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, and Umar Akmal.

But the players who appeared in a match on July 31 against the Asian eleven included Imran Nazir, Taufeeq Umar, Muhammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Hasan Raza, and Ibrar Hussain. Taufeeq has until recently held the batting coach position with the national women's team while others have also been active on the domestic circuit.

ICC Deems League Unsanctioned

The tournament itself was abruptly ended on Tuesday by the organisers. The PCB said it had taken serious notice of the participation of certain former Pakistan cricketers in the 20th Asian Legends League 2026 held in Zambia.

"International Cricket Council considers this league as an unsanctioned/disapproved cricket event under the ICC Regulations on the Sanctioning of Events and Player Release and the tournament has not been sanctioned by the Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU) as well," the PCB said.