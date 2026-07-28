Mystery Spinner Usman Tariq Hits Out At Batters Over Action Queries

Pakistani mystery spinner Usman Tariq has voiced his strong disapproval of batters repeatedly questioning his bowling action, emphasising that officials are the rightful arbiters of legality.

IMAGE: Usman Tariq's unorthodox style has made him one of Pakistan's most intriguing weapons. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Pakistani mystery spinner Usman Tariq criticises batters for questioning his bowling action.

Tariq's action has been questioned by players like Tim David, Tom Banton, and Cameron Green.

He asserts that umpires and match referees are responsible for judging legality, not batters.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has previously stated Tariq's action is legal.

Tariq was once reported during PSL but was subsequently cleared by the ICC.

Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq has criticised the growing trend of batters questioning the legality of his bowling action whenever they are dismissed by him. Tariq, who played in this year's T20 World Cup, had to face a similar situation recently in The Hundred in the UK where Australian batter Tim David gestured for a no-ball after being caught behind during a match between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix.

Tariq Defends His Bowling Legality

"It is not the batters job to do these things. The umpires and match referee is there to watch everything. If I am allowed to bowl by the umpire it means my bowling action is legal," Usman said in an interview.

Tariq, who is the only other Pakistan player apart from Abrar Ahmed participating in The Hundred, said it is frustrating to see batters question his action every time.

Past Incidents And Official Clearance

"Maybe the umpires and match referee need to do something. I remember even in the International T20 League in Dubai England's Tom Banton did the same thing, and at that time, I let him know my thoughts very clearly after getting him out," Tariq said.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said a few times in the past that Tariq's bowling action, in which he takes a pause, is not out of the rule books, and that it is difficult for the bowler to execute as well.

Tariq has been reported once during a Pakistan Super League match but was cleared by the ICC. Earlier this year, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green had also appeared to be questioning Tariq's action during a T20I.

"This should stop now. I work very hard on my bowling for variations because in T20 cricket nowadays there is no mercy for spinners. You have to be focussed all the time," Tariq said.