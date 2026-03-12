Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed signed by Indian-owned Sunrisers Leeds in Hundred auction

IMAGE: Abrar Ahmed has taken 52 wickets in 38 T20Is. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points Sunrisers Leeds acquired Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred auction.

There were reports that Indian-owned The Hundred franchises may refrain from picking Pakistan players at the auction.

Usman ‌Tariq was bought by Birmingham Phoenix while Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf went unsold.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was bought by Sunrisers Leeds for 190,000 pounds ($254,201.00) in the men's auction for The Hundred on Thursday, ​despite media reports that Indian-owned teams might avoid signing ‌cricketers from Pakistan.

In February, the BBC reported that Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds would not consider signing Pakistani players ​for the United Kingdom-based competition amid tensions between neighbours ​India and Pakistan.

Following the report, the England and Wales Cricket ⁠Board (ECB) and all eight franchises stressed that players must not be ​excluded from selection based on nationality.

Abrar has played 38 T20s for ​Pakistan since making his debut in 2024, taking 52 wickets with an economy rate of 6.67.

Sunrisers opened the bidding for the 27-year-old at 130,000 pounds ​before raising their bid to fend off interest from Trent ​Rockets.

Birmingham Phoenix acquire Usman Tariq

Trent Rockets, who are not Indian-owned, also attempted to sign Abrar's compatriot Usman ‌Tariq, ⁠who ultimately joined Birmingham Phoenix for 140,000 pounds, while Pakistan's Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf went unsold.

Pakistani players have been effectively barred from the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2009.

James Coles, a 21-year-old ​all-rounder who plays ​for Sussex, ⁠fetched the highest price in the first half of the auction as he was bought by ​London Spirit for 390,000 pounds, while Welsh Fire picked ​up ⁠former England captain Joe Root and Jordan Cox.

The Hundred, the only cricket league in the world that uses a 100-ball format, will ⁠be held ​from July 21 to August 16.

It ​was opened to private investment last year, with four franchises acquired by IPL owners.