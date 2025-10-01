'Pakistan should never play against India'

IMAGE: Former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal called upon the Pakistan Cricket Board to immediately cease cricketing relations with India and never play against them in the future. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to take a firm stand against India's refusal to accept the Asia Cup trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.



He called upon the PCB to immediately cease cricketing relations with India and never play against them in the future.



"Pakistan board should immediately say 'we should never play against India'. Let us see what action ICC takes. What else evidence do you need after this? But the BCCI person (Jay Shah) is leading the ICC, how will he take any action?" Akmal told ARY News.



"The other boards have to come together, say we can't see this in cricket. Sport is not played in anybody's home. If others don't play with them, then no money is going to come."



India outclassed Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling final in Dubai on Sunday but Suryakumar & Co refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council Chairman Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister and is known for his vocal anti-India stand.



Akmal, who played 53 Tests and 57

ODIs for Pakistan, wants a neutral body comprising of Australians, South Africans, and New Zealanders to take action against India."The earlier these things can be controlled, the better for everybody. A neutral body has to be formed without Pakistan and India, make a committee of Australians, South Africans, and New Zealanders and let them decide on what action to be taken about all that has happened in this tournament," he stated.The Indian players also refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players in all three matches played against them in the Asia Cup to show their support for the families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack in April in which Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 people.

He came out in support of ACC president Naqvi, who has refused to budge on BCCI's demands to hand over the Asia Cup trophy. He remains firm in his stand, insisting on presenting the trophy and medals to the victorious Indian team at a formal function, which the Indians have rejected outright.



"This cheap harkatein (behaviour) we shall keep seeing from India. We have seen in this tournament that they have done as much damage to cricket as they could. PCB and ACC president took the right stand, take the trophy or not, it will be given by the president only. India will become the joke of the cricketing world," he said.