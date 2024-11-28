Pakistan set to recall Babar, Afridi for South Africa ODIs

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam are to set to make a comeback to Pakistan's ODI team for the three-match series in South Africa. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Senior players Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are set to make a comeback to Pakistan's ODI team for the tour of South Africa.



Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals along with two Tests in South Africa, starting next month.



"Fakhar who was dropped for the white-ball series in Australia and Zimbabwe because of a failed fitness test and knee problem has apparently worked on his fitness and is in line to be considered for the white ball matches in South Africa," a source, close to the Pakistan's national selection committee, said.



The source further added that the selectors have suggested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

to send the group of players, who were selected only in the Test squad, earlier to South Africa for a training camp for better preparation.He said that former captain Babar along with Shaheen and Naseem, who were rested for the Zimbabwe tour would also be named in the ODI and Test squads."As far as the T20 squad is concerned the selectors are still deliberating on giving more exposure to the pool of new players for the format who were picked for the Australia and Zimbabwe series," the source said.

He said Fakhar might be also called up for the T20 matches but Babar, Shaheen and Naseem could be played in just the three ODIs and two Tests.



Senior selector, Aaqib Javed is already in Zimbabwe with the team after being named the interim head coach of the white-ball squads while Australian Jason Gillespie will remain head coach for the Test series in South Africa.



The Tests are important for South Africa as they still have a chance to make it to the World Test Championship final.