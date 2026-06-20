Aaqib Javed Urges Former Players To Coach On Ground

Pakistan's senior selector Aaqib Javed has issued a direct challenge to former cricketers, urging them to move beyond televised criticism and actively contribute to grassroots talent development for the future of Pakistan cricket.

IMAGE: Former Pakistan bowler, Head Coach and current national selector Aquib Javed. Photograph: PCB/X

Key Points Aaqib Javed challenges former Pakistan players to engage in grassroots cricket development.

Javed criticises ex-players for constant televised criticism instead of practical contribution.

He advocates for former cricketers to scout, groom, and coach young talent in their cities.

Javed explains that modern digital tools allow effective talent monitoring without physical presence at every match.

The selector stresses that constructive contribution to cricket growth doesn't require an official PCB position.

Pakistan's senior selector Aaqib Javed has issued a sharp challenge to former players, urging them to trade "air-conditioned rooms" for the cricket field. Former Test pacer criticised the growing trend of retired players consistently attacking the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the national team on television. Javed argued that constant critique is a job for the media, not for those who possess the expertise to develop the next generation. "Why don't these former players go out into their own cities and towns to scout, groom, and coach?" Javed questioned on a TV channel. "Their duty is to ensure the progress of the game by sharing their expertise with youngsters on the ground." Javed, who serves as the PCB's Director of Development at the High Performance Centre, dismissed the value of repetitive televised criticism, noting that pundits rarely understand the "ground reality" or the reasoning behind strategic decisions.

Modern Approach To Talent Scouting

Addressing criticism regarding selectors' attendance at domestic games, Javed explained that physical presence at every match is no longer a requirement in the modern era. "Everything, including match videos, data, and analyst reports, is available for all domestic and age-group cricket," he said. "We can monitor talent effectively from our computers."

The selector concluded by noting that many are quick to criticize but few are willing to volunteer their time independently. "It is not necessary to hold a position within the PCB to contribute constructively. What matters is the effort to help the game grow," Javed added.